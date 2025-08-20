Renewable energy sector to transform Rajasthan: Experts at BS Samriddhi

Two factors make Rajasthan the country’s solar capital: favourable solar conditions and vast land availability, said Sunil Bansal, President of the Rajasthan Solar Association, at Business Standard’s Rajasthan Samriddhi 2025 event in Jaipur on Wednesday.
Speaking at a panel discussion moderated by Business Standard's Agriculture Editor Sanjeeb Mukherjee on 'Energy: The Surging Renewables Sector', Bansal said the state is already generating 32 gigawatts of solar power, unmatched by any other state. However, he noted Rajasthan has been unable to fully leverage the opportunity for wider public benefit.
“While Surat already has 50 manufacturing plants, Rajasthan is trailing with only two. Manufacturing creates jobs, and the state will benefit only if large-scale facilities are set up,” he said.
Manufacturing remains a drawback
'Rajasthan to become one of lowest-cost power states'
Explaining why manufacturing continues to be a drawback for Rajasthan, Rahul Gupta, Founder, MD, and CEO of Rays Power Experts Ltd, said that the state, in 2017, introduced an open access mechanism, which allowed industries to produce their own power in the state. However, Gujarat had already implemented the same mechanism in 2012–2013.
Gujarat was able to bring power prices under control because of the open access mechanism and generated power on its own, he said.
Even though solar manufacturing has been limited in Rajasthan, upcoming technologies such as battery storage are expected to expand significantly in the state. According to Gupta, within three years, Rajasthan will become one of the lowest-cost power states in the country, which will, in turn, bring manufacturing back to the state.
Renewable sector to change Rajasthan: Nitin Agarwal
Speaking on India’s total renewable energy target for 2030, Nitin Agarwal, CEO of the Rajasthan Solar Association, said that while the country’s total energy target is 500 gigawatts, Rajasthan’s share is 125 gigawatts. He added that the sector will play a decisive role in transforming the state.
Rajasthan attracts investments in renewable energy
Business Standard previously reported that the state is riding the crest of the renewable energy wave as investment plans in solar and wind power have increased significantly. Rajasthan topped the fresh investment table with a total investment of ₹2,69,391.46 crore across 419 new projects.
The state, one of the top producers of cement and crude oil, is now on investors’ radar in renewable energy, according to a Projects Today survey. The dominance of solar and wind power projects in Q1 was clearly visible in Rajasthan, accounting for around 86.4 per cent of the state’s total fresh investment.
