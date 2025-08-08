Friday, August 08, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Cabinet approves ₹300 LPG subsidy for PMUY beneficiaries in 2025-26

Cabinet approves ₹300 LPG subsidy for PMUY beneficiaries in 2025-26

The ₹300 per cylinder subsidy will be provided for up to 9 refills in FY 2025-26, benefiting over 10 crore PMUY consumers and ensuring affordable access to clean cooking fuel

cylinder,lpg,women

Launched in May 2016, the PMUY aims to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from low-income households across India. (PTI Photo)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the continuation of a targeted subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2 kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), according to an official statement. 
This subsidy will apply for up to 9 refills per year (with a proportionate rate for 5 kg cylinders) during the financial year 2025-26, involving a total expenditure of ₹12,000 crore. 
Targeted LPG subsidy for PMUY consumers 
India depends on imports for around 60 per cent of its LPG needs. To protect PMUY users from global price changes and to ensure continued and affordable LPG usage, the Government started offering a subsidy of ₹200 per 14.2 kg cylinder in May 2022, covering up to 12 refills annually. This was also applied on a pro-rata basis for 5 kg cylinders. 
 
In October 2023, this targeted subsidy was raised to ₹300 per cylinder, still valid for up to 12 refills per year. 

Also Read

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Ploug

Cabinet clears ₹24,000 cr for PM Dhan Dhaanya Yojana to boost farm output

paddy agriculture farmer farming msp

Govt launches 6-year scheme to boost farming in 100 lagging districts

Khelo India Winter Games

Khelo Bharat Niti may let Indian-origin athletes compete abroad

Highway, Road

Cabinet nod to 4-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram road project in Tamil Nadu

From hockey team's gold rush at Olympics and Kapil Dev holding aloft Prudential World Cup to Neeraj Chopra's superlative throw in Tokyo, here's India's journey via 50 milestones in sports since 1975

Cabinet approves Khelo Bharat Niti to boost India's global sports rank

 
Increase in LPG usage among PMUY households
 
There has been noticeable improvement in LPG usage among PMUY beneficiaries. The average per capita consumption (PCC), which was around 3 refills in 2019-20 and 3.68 refills in 2022-23, rose to approximately 4.47 refills during FY 2024-25.
 
About the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana
 
Launched in May 2016, the PMUY aims to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from low-income households across India. As of July 1, 2025, there are approximately 10.33 crore PMUY connections across the country.
 
Each PMUY beneficiary receives a deposit-free connection that includes the security deposit for the cylinder, pressure regulator, Suraksha hose, DGCC booklet, and installation charges.
 
Under Ujjwala 2.0, the first refill and a stove are also given free of cost. The entire cost for these items is covered by the government or Oil Marketing Companies, so beneficiaries do not need to pay anything for the initial setup.

More From This Section

rakhi

Quick commerce firms tie up discounts, campaigns for Raksha Bandhan

facebook, meta, social media, phone use

Gen Z prefers emotionally resonant, interactive news: Google-Kantar

Warehouse, Gati Warehouse, Warehouses, storage facility

Delhi-NCR sees 10% fall in rentals of warehousing in Jan-Jun: Vestian

Manufacturing sector

Moody's warns US 50% tariffs could erode India's manufacturing growth

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

IT sector braces for slower growth trajectory as US tariff tensions mountpremium

Topics : Union Cabinet Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana PMUY PMUY LPG subsidy BS Web Reports oil marketing companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon