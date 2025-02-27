Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / BS Events / Global order won't be determined by developed nations: FM Sitharaman

Global order won't be determined by developed nations: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on India's role in the global reset at BS Manthan

Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering the keynote address at the BS Manthan summit on Thursday, February 27, 2025. (Photo: Business Standard)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The global order will not be determined by the developed nations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the BS Manthan summit on Thursday. 
 
In her keynote address at the two-day summit, Sitharaman spoke on the theme ‘The Great Reset: India in a New World Order.' The Finance Minister said that trade and technology will play a crucial role in the new world order and India will need to participate.
 
"Global order will not be determined by developed countries," she asserted, adding that the developed countries also need technology and talent. "Developed countries have the money to invest, but that is not going to be sufficient for them either," she said.
   
Sitharaman said that India will have to keep its strategic requirements at the top of agenda. "We should put India's interest first. We can't be in the phase of non-alignment," she said.  Follow LIVE updates on BS Manthan here: BS Manthan LIVE updates     

More From This Section

Business standard at 50, BS Manthan

BS Manthan: Industry leaders to discuss 'the building blocks' of new India

Suman Bery, Suman, Bery

BS Manthan: Niti Aayog's Suman Bery to speak on fiscal problems, SDG goals

Uday Kotak

BS Manthan: Uday Kotak to address India's economic growth and challenges

Farmer, Agriculture

Is agriculture India's strength or weakness? Panel to debate at BS Manthan

PK Mishra

Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra to speak at BS Manthan's second edition

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman BS Manthan BS Web Reports Finance minister Global Trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon