Global order won't be determined by developed nations: FM Sitharaman

The global order will not be determined by the developed nations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the BS Manthan summit on Thursday.
In her keynote address at the two-day summit, Sitharaman spoke on the theme ‘The Great Reset: India in a New World Order.' The Finance Minister said that trade and technology will play a crucial role in the new world order and India will need to participate.
"Global order will not be determined by developed countries," she asserted, adding that the developed countries also need technology and talent. "Developed countries have the money to invest, but that is not going to be sufficient for them either," she said.
Sitharaman said that India will have to keep its strategic requirements at the top of agenda. "We should put India's interest first. We can't be in the phase of non-alignment," she said.