BS Manthan: Industry leaders to discuss 'the building blocks' of new India

BS Manthan: Industry leaders to discuss 'the building blocks' of new India

Sunil Vachani of Dixon Tech, Puneet Jaggi of BluSmart & Gensol, Anshoo Sharma of magicpin, and Achint Setia of Snapdeal will lead discussion at BS Manthan

Business standard at 50, BS Manthan

Business Standard BS Manthan event

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
The second edition of BS Manthan, Business Standard’s flagship thought leadership summit, is set to take place on February 27-28 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. This year’s event is particularly significant as it coincides with Business Standard’s 50th anniversary.
 
One of the key sessions, titled ‘New India: The Building Blocks’, will feature prominent industry leaders including  Sunil Vachani, chairman, Dixon Technologies; Puneet Jaggi, co-founder, BluSmart & Gensol; Anshoo Sharma, founder and CEO, magicpin; and Achint Setia, chief executive of Snapdeal.
 

Sunil Vachani

Sunil Vachani has over three decades of experience in the electronics manufacturing sector. Under his leadership, Dixon Technologies has grown into India’s largest electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and Original design manufacturer (ODM) company, catering to consumer electronics, home appliances, lighting, security systems, mobile phones, and medical devices.
   

Puneet Jaggi

Puneet Singh Jaggi, a clean energy and mobility entrepreneur, co-founded BluSmart and Gensol and is also the founder of Prescinto Technologies. His contributions to sustainable transportation have been transformative, with BluSmart’s electric cab fleet significantly impacting mobility in the Delhi-NCR region within just four years of its launch.
 

Anshoo Sharma

Anshoo Sharma, as the CEO & co-founder of magicpin, has revolutionised the hyperlocal retail space in India. The platform, which connects local stores with customers through discovery and discounts, has over 10 million members and is India’s largest offline retail discovery platform.
 

Achint Setia

Achint Setia, recently appointed as CEO of Snapdeal, brings nearly 20 years of experience in e-commerce, marketing, mergers & acquisitions, and technology. Before joining Snapdeal, he played key roles at Zalora Group, Myntra, Viacom18, McKinsey & Co, and Microsoft.
 

BS Manthan

Launched in 2024, BS Manthan serves as a forum where policymakers, industry leaders, and academics engage in critical discussions on India’s economic landscape. The second edition aims to build on the success of its inaugural event by featuring top minds from government and industry, shaping India’s future economic roadmap through two days of insightful dialogue.

Topics : BS Manthan BS Web Reports

