Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / BS Events / India must become cost competitive to penetrate global markets: Kant

India must become cost competitive to penetrate global markets: Kant

Speaking at BS Manthan, the former NITI Aayog CEO said India must lower credit and power costs, reform lending norms and build large-scale manufacturing to take advantage of global supply chain shifts

Amitabh Kant at BS Manthan

Amitabh Kant at BS Manthan

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India must focus on scale, competitiveness and lowering the cost of doing business to successfully integrate into global markets, former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.
 
Speaking on the topic ‘Aligning India with evolving geopolitics’ at BS Manthan, Business Standard’s flagship event in New Delhi, Kant said India must recalibrate its policies to reduce credit costs, improve infrastructure and attract foreign investment to become globally competitive.
 

Scale, competitiveness key to global market penetration

 
Kant said the global economic order is not witnessing complete deglobalisation but rather a shift toward trusted partnerships. “To penetrate global markets, you need ‘scale and competitiveness’. This is not complete deglobalisation; it is re-globalisation,” he said.
 
 
He pointed out that while global goods trade has been disrupted, other areas such as services and capital flows have strengthened, creating opportunities for India.
 
“Services, data flows and capital flows have not been impacted. In fact, they have risen. The goods component of global trade has been badly impacted -- and that is where the opportunity lies for India,” Kant said.

Also Read

The Sensex surged over 500 points in Wednesday's intra-day trade led by IT, private bank shares.

Market LIVE: Sensex up 600 pts; Cannot speculate on tariff rates, says FM at BS Manthan

Federal agents detain a man after his hearing in immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York City

IRS can share US immigrants' tax data: How it may speed up deportations

Amitabh Kanth, former G20 sherpa

Global disruption not a setback, but an opening: Amitabh Kant at BS Manthan

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality remains in 'poor' category for fourth day; AQI at 237

Day 2 Manthan

Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi to headline Day 2 of BS Manthan: Schedule

 
However, he cautioned that India’s high cost of doing business remains a major constraint. "India must realise that it is not just ease of doing business; it is the ‘cost of doing business’ that is high. Credit rates are high," he said.
 
Kant further said that India's statutory liquidity ratio is among the highest in the world, at 18 per cent. "This needs calibration. Priority sector lending, while important, must be more targeted.”
 
“We must become cost competitive. That means lower credit rates, cheaper power, long-term access to land, and a shift in focus from ease of doing business to cost of doing business," Kant said.   
 

Supply chain disruptions offer major opportunity

 
Kant said global supply chain disruptions, while challenging, present a major opportunity for India to emerge as a manufacturing hub. “Global supply chains have been disrupted. But in the midst of these disruptions, we are at a point when the world is going to see the biggest rise in productivity ever,” he said.
 
“We are living in an era of growth and prosperity because of data, machine learning and artificial intelligence,” he added.
 
The former NITI Aayog CEO described artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies as transformational, similar to electricity in their impact across sectors. Kant further emphasised that disruptions in global value chains create rare opportunities for emerging economies. (link Barkha's copy here)
 

US tariff unpredictability poses challenge

 
Kant said unpredictability in US trade policies, particularly tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, has created uncertainty for global businesses. “What is announced today may be modified tomorrow. There is also the likelihood of judicial challenges. Everything is subject to negotiation," he said.
 
In this context, Kant said India should stay the course on its US policy. "Business requires predictability and consistency over a long period. We should wait and watch rather than rush into decisions,” Kant said.
 

Credit expansion and foreign investment critical

 
Kant stressed that improving credit availability to the private sector will be essential for sustained growth. “Private credit to GDP is only about 50 per cent in India, compared to 220 per cent in the US and much higher levels in China and Europe,” he said.

More From This Section

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal ; Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan; and Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways at BS Manthan | Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar & Priyanka Parashar

BS Manthan 2026: AI, trade currents reshape policy discourse on Day 1

Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

India must lift labour productivity to reach Viksit Bharat goal: Suman Bery

(From left) Mohit Bhargava, country director, India Energy and Climate Centre, Goldman School of Public Policy, UC Berkeley; Sunil Gupta, cofounder, MD, & CEO, Yotta Data Services; and Nikhil Dhingra, CEO, ACME Solar Holdings (Photo: Priyanka Parasha

BS Manthan 2026: How AI is forcing a green rethink for data centres

Mahendra Dev, chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister in a fireside chat at the Business Standard Manthan summit | Photo: Priyanka Parashar

Labour-intensive manufacturing key to developed economy: EAC-PM Chairman

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & MD, ITC (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Investments in rural India aiding FMCG growth: ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri

Topics : Amitabh Kant BS Manthan Global Markets Trump tariffs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodaySBI Reward Points ScamDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance