Friday, February 28, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / BS Events / BS Manthan: Funding winter, unicorn status not growth barrier, say startups

BS Manthan: Funding winter, unicorn status not growth barrier, say startups

Speaking at the second edition of BS Manthan in New Delhi on Friday, industry leaders asserted that innovation, resilience, and sustainable business models matter more than capital influx

Industry leaders speaking at the second edition of Business Standard Manthan in New Delhi

Industry leaders speaking at the second edition of Business Standard Manthan in New Delhi

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite the prolonged funding winter and reduced count of unicorns, India Inc remains optimistic about startup growth.
 
Speaking at the second edition of Business Standard Manthan in New Delhi on Friday, industry leaders asserted that innovation, resilience, and sustainable business models matter more than capital influx.
 
“Capital finds its way toward the value being created. There might be some blips and ups and downs, but from a startup perspective, India is in a golden age. The kind of adoption and hunger for technology, combined with the capabilities within operators and teams to build solutions, is unprecedented. Capital is looking for returns, which is why the multiples in India are what they are," said Anshoo Sharma, chief executive officer and cofounder of hyperlocal e-commerce platform Magicpin.
   
He said companies in India are creating value through technology, attracting investment opportunities.
 
As of February in 2025, $1.33 billion had been raised in 235 equity funding rounds, down from $2.46 billion raised in 497 rounds in the same period a year ago, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Also Read

BS Manthan

'Bharat consumer' is driving India's digital and startup boom: India Inc

PremiumAnshoo Sharma, Magicpin co-founder and CEO

10% of orders placed through quick food delivery service: Magicpin CEO

magicpin

magicpin revenue triples to Rs 870 cr in FY24, becomes 3rd largest food app

magicpin

Magicpin's top management delivers food on bikes on New Year's Eve

magicpin

magicpin introduces magicNOW 15 minute food delivery on a pilot basis

 
Achint Setia, CEO of e-commerce platform Snapdeal, said unicorns are not the right metric to measure company growth. “It’s not the right reference. We should look at an ecosystem evolving over a few decades, not just a couple of years. There was a time globally when funding was easy, interest rates in the United States were low, and companies were securing as much capital as possible. But that cycle has changed,” he added.
 
Following the funding boom of 2022, the Indian startup ecosystem has struggled to raise similar amounts. In 2021, startups raised $37.7 billion, followed by $25.9 billion in 2022. Since then, funding has continued to decline, with startups raising $10.9 billion in 2023 and $11.4 billion in 2024, according to Tracxn data.
 
As a result, there has been a stronger focus on business sustainability, he said. “Everywhere, the conversation around making money in a sustainable manner has increased, shifting the mindset of founders and operating teams. The conversation is no longer just about securing funds or acquiring customers but about the long-term value of customers,” he said.
 
In the Indian startup ecosystem, there were only two unicorns in 2023 and six in 2024. The logistics AI solutions company Netradyne became the first unicorn of 2025. A unicorn is a privately held startup valued at $1 billion or more.
 
Echoing Sharma’s and Setia’s views, Puneet Singh Jaggi, co-founder of electric ride-hailing firm BluSmart, said: “If we are able to build the right business, the narrative follows. Every time we see a boom, there will be a parallel bust a couple of years later. These are standard market cycles. What matters is keeping consumers, suppliers, and teams happy. As long as this happens, you will build businesses that persevere and last for generations.”
 
The leaders agreed that digitisation and technology adoption have been fundamental to the growth of startups.
 

More From This Section

Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Ramesh Chand, CSC Sekhar, and Ajay Vir Jakhar

Agriculture remains India's strength, but what about farmer? Experts debate

US is protective about its top dog position, Suman Bery, vice chairperson, NITI Aayog said.

India's agri, labour reforms key to growth amid global shifts: Suman Bery

HCL cofounder Ajai Chowdhry at the second edition of Manthan, Business Standard's annual summit

BS Manthan: India must make itself quantum secure, says HCL cofounder

BS Manthan

'AI cannot eliminate an entire occupation', say experts on future of jobs

India Inc best judge, but govt would like speedier pvt investment: FM

India Inc best judge, but govt would like speedier pvt investment: FM

Topics : MagicPin Technology Startups BS Manthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon