Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / BS Events / Worst is over but liquidity support remains a key concern, say MFI chiefs

Worst is over but liquidity support remains a key concern, say MFI chiefs

Industry leaders at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit said that while collections and rural affordability are improving, liquidity support is critical to sustain the sector's ongoing recovery

Alok Misra (MFIN), Dr HP Singh (Satin Creditcare), Sadaf Sayeed (Muthoot Microfin) and Karthik Srinivasan (ICRA) at the BFSI Summit held in Mumbai.

Alok Misra (MFIN), Dr HP Singh (Satin Creditcare), Sadaf Sayeed (Muthoot Microfin) and Karthik Srinivasan (ICRA) at the BFSI Summit held in Mumbai.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While the microfinance sector appears to be recovering from its latest stress cycle, liquidity support will be crucial to sustain the return path, industry leaders said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit.
 

Liquidity challenges remain despite recovery

At a panel titled Is the worst over for Microfinance Institutions in the current cycle?, participants agreed that though collections and borrower affordability have begun improving, the flow of funds to non-bank lenders remains tight.
 
“Liquidity is the key. If it doesn’t step in, the momentum that has been gained can go away,” cautioned Alok Misra, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN), the self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for microfinance institutions (MFIs). He added that discussions with the government are underway to create a guarantee mechanism that will boost sector confidence.
 
 
“We have suggested the government institute a larger guarantee fund of ₹20,000 crore, which will kick-start the virtuous cycle of funding and give confidence to the banks. If that happens, things will get better,” Misra said, adding that as far as new portfolios are concerned, “the worst is over.”
 

Also Read

Arundhati Bhattacharya

BFSI Summit LIVE: Private equity has outperformed public markets for 25 years, says Abhishek Kabra

Malcolm Gomes, COO IDfy Mahavir Jindal, chief operations officer, Amazon Pay India, Deep Narayan Mukherjee, Partner, Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

As cybercrime surges, experts call zero trust a must for Indian BFSI

RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar at BS BFSI summit in Mumbai on October 30, 2025.

RBI Dy Guv reaffirms crypto scepticism, says CBDC will grow step by step

Wealth management panel

Where are India's millionaires investing? Experts discuss at BFSI event

India equity markets, IPO surge

BFSI Summit: Domestic liquidity powering IPO and equity boom, say bankers

Tight funding, banks cautious

Liquidity constraints have been a major challenge for MFIs, particularly during the current stress cycle, which panellists said was triggered by multiple macroeconomic disruptions such as floods and elections.
 
“Whenever there is a crisis, liquidity starts drying up. Lenders get cold feet. But our raw material is only this. We don’t have the liberty to do deposits,” said HP Singh, chairman and managing director of Satin Creditcare Network. “Look at how banks are placed right now. Since they have an option, they have started reducing their microfinance portfolios,” he added.
 
Karthik Srinivasan, group head of financial sector ratings at ICRA, said banks’ caution is largely cyclical. “Banks can do anything. Today, they think there is a stretch in this portfolio, so they hold themselves. Maybe once the sector stabilises, banks will come back,” he said.

Early signs of stabilisation

Despite the funding squeeze, there are early signs of stabilisation. “We are already seeing the turn of the cycle. Since inflation has gone down and crops are good, the affordability of rural households has improved. As disbursement and cash flow improve, collections will also improve,” said Sadaf Sayeed, CEO of Muthoot Microfin.
 
Srinivasan echoed the view, saying: “We believe the worst is over. But are we going to be close to the highs is still some time away. In all likelihood, growth in the current year will be in single digits.”

Asset trends vary across institutions

Misra further noted that while there has been a degrowth in the current quarter in assets under management (AUM), the situation differs across players. “Some mid-sized players might have seen a sharp decline, while others like Muthoot may not have witnessed any dip. It has accentuated in a downturn cycle. Individual differences will accentuate until liquidity comes in. If it comes in, we will be in a situation where the rising tide is lifting all boats,” he said.
 

More From This Section

BFSI summit

Navigating global turmoil: Experts on managing liquidity, financial risks

AI and digital banking panel at BFSI

AI-enabled devices redefining digital banking, say experts at BFSI Summit

IRDAI chief Ajay Seth

GST cut puts insurance on par with food in fiscal policy, says Irdai chief

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran at BS BFSI summit

Indian economy performing better than feared two months ago: CEA Nageswaran

(From left) Raul Rebello, Mahindra Finance; Umesh Revankar, Shriram Finance; Sudipta Roy, L&T Finance; Rajiv Sabharwal, Tata Capital; and Jairam Sridharan, Piramal Finance | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Upper-layer NBFCs should be allowed to accept deposits, say CEOs

Topics : Business Standard BFSI Summit BFSI microfinance industry microfinance firms Microfinance BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon