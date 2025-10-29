Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / BS Events / Indian economy performing better than feared two months ago: CEA Nageswaran

Indian economy performing better than feared two months ago: CEA Nageswaran

CEA V Anantha Nageswaran says India's economy is performing better than expected, with growth likely above 6.7 per cent this fiscal, aided by fiscal discipline, tax reforms, and steady inflation

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran at BS BFSI summit on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran at BS BFSI summit on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s economy is performing better than expected and is likely to post growth north of 6.7 per cent in the current financial year, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday, noting that earlier concerns about a slowdown have eased significantly.
 
Speaking at Business Standard’s annual BFSI Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Nageswaran said, “The economy is doing as well as it can and better than what we feared a couple of months ago.”
 
He pointed out that as recently as two months ago, growth projections hovered around 6 per cent due to global uncertainties, including the high US tariff actions taken under President Donald Trump. “Now, people are wondering whether it’ll be 7 per cent or above,” he added.
 
 

Growth outlook and drivers of resilience

 
According to Nageswaran, the government expects real GDP growth between 6.7 and 6.8 per cent for FY25 — a performance he described as encouraging amid rising external challenges.
 
He attributed this resilience to tax simplification in the Union Budget, GST process revisions in September, and adherence to fiscal prudence. “In this year’s Budget, there was tax relief to citizens and simplification efforts, and in September, considerable revision of GST rates and processes. All of it is beginning to pay off as a boost to consumption and private capital expenditure,” he said.

Also Read

Anantha Nageswaran

BFSI Summit LIVE: India can go beyond 6.8% growth rate in FY26, says CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Inflation targeting framework panel BS BFSI summit

Inflation targeting has worked, but now needs fine-tuning, say economists

Poonam Gupta, RBI's Deputy Governor

India's growth at 6.5% allows scope for policy easing: RBI Dy Guv Gupta

kv kamath, bfsi summit 2025

Banks, capital markets to drive India's next growth phase, says KV Kamath

Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit

India needs bigger, more global-scale banks for 2047 goal: Banking leaders

 

Fiscal discipline and balanced growth approach

 
Nageswaran emphasised that the government’s approach to growth balances both demand and supply considerations. “It is fallacious to say the government is shifting from demand to supply side. Both are part of the same coin,” he said, adding that keeping inflation firmly in check is central to sustaining investment momentum.
 
He noted that structural investments in infrastructure and digital public goods have reduced cyclical overheating and improved logistics efficiency. “Improvement in ports, highways, power generation, and airports, along with the formalisation facilitated by digital infrastructure, are improving demand despite external uncertainties,” he said.
 
The CEA added that these developments would help India’s inflation “converge to the levels of developed economies” over time.
 

Rupee and financial stability outlook

 
On the currency front, Nageswaran projected that the rupee would become “even stable to stronger in coming years than the historical average depreciation pattern against the US dollar.”
 
Turning to financial stability, he urged banks to adopt a stronger stance against rising digital frauds, describing it as a matter of both obligation and an incentive for self-preservation. “Without that, people will lose their depositors and trust and start keeping money under their mattresses. Over time, it will erode the bankability of banks,” he cautioned.
 

Need for digital adoption in banking

 
Nageswaran called for greater use of existing digital tools, pointing out that banks and financial institutions continue to rely on paper documentation despite having access to customer data. “We as a society have to change, not only the government. Banks have to set examples,” he said.
 

India’s long-term position in a changing world

 
Looking ahead, Nageswaran said global economic trends over the next 25 years would be “materially different” from the past, with the world shifting from consolidation to fragmentation.
 
In that context, he said India must aim for “strategic invulnerability” to become “strategically indispensable” to the world economy.
 

More From This Section

cs setty, sbi chairperson, bfsi

SBI's Setty discusses technology spending, talent retention and RBI reforms

bfsi

BS BFSI Summit: Top experts from the finance world to share their insights

M Nagaraju, bfsi summit 2025

Public sector banks setting benchmarks for BFSI sector, says M Nagaraju

Business Standard BFSI Summit, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Sebi, Insurance, Banking

Best & brightest at BFSI Summit: India's biggest finance event returns

Tuhin Kanta Pandey (left), chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and C S Setty, chairman of State Bank of India (SBI)

BS BFSI Summit: Tuhin Kanta Pandey to C S Setty, here are the key speakers

Topics : Business Standard BFSI Summit BS Web Reports banking frauds Online Banking fraud Chief Economic Advisor India GDP growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon