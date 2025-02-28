Friday, February 28, 2025 | 12:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / BS Events / Private participation to help India turn leader in defence tech: DRDO chief

Private participation to help India turn leader in defence tech: DRDO chief

"With disruptive technologies coming in," startups and SMEs are needed to contribute to innovation in defence. They have more flexibility than large public companies," said Kamat

(From left) Rajinder Singh Bhatia, chairman, Kalyani Strategic Systems; R Hari Kumar, former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral (retd); and Samir V Kamat, chairman, DRDO

(From left) Rajinder Singh Bhatia, chairman, Kalyani Strategic Systems; R Hari Kumar, former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral (retd); and Samir V Kamat, chairman, DRDO. (Photo: Priyanka Parashar)

Satarupa Bhattacharjya Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 12:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Participation of the private sector in defence production and research and development (R&D) is essential for India to achieve self-reliance, as well as become a leader in technology, Samir V Kamat, chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), said on Thursday.
  Addressing a panel discussion on ‘defence and the private sector – collaboration and coordination’ at the Business Standard’s 50th anniversary summit in New Delhi, Kamat said, if India has to meet its defence export targets, the only choice is to have private and public sectors work together.
  “With disruptive technologies coming in,” startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are needed to contribute to innovation in defence. They have more flexibility than large public companies.
 
  “Participation of the private sector has started increasing, and I am sure in the next few years, we will have an equal role of the private and public sectors and government organisations,” Kamat said.
  The panel was asked questions about what issues were coming in the way of greater private sector participation in defence.

Also Read

(From left) Laveesh Bhandari, president, CSEP; Tushar Vikram, CEO & country head India, Mashreq; Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist, Crisil; and Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund

Pvt sector, edu reforms critical in journey to developed nation: Experts

The summit will be inaugurated by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will deliver the keynote address

BS annual summit 'Manthan' kicks off today; many renowned voices to attend

Suman Bery, Suman, Bery

BS Manthan: Niti Aayog's Suman Bery to speak on fiscal problems, SDG goals

Uday Kotak

BS Manthan: Uday Kotak to address India's economic growth and challenges

PK Mishra

Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra to speak at BS Manthan's second edition

  This comes at a time when India’s largest public sector company in defence, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, is seeing a production delay in delivering fighter jets to the Indian Air Force. 
Kamat’s co-panellist, R S Bhatia, chairman, Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, said although the DRDO has partnered with the private sector for long, the country’s defence industry is yet to see a “level-playing field”. 
  He said defence procurement was a “secret document” in the past but now private companies are consulted in such a process.
  “We are not against the defence public sector undertakings (PSUs). This is more to do with the foreign-payment terms,” he said, adding that the biggest reform that the private sector would ask for is to “cut down” the acquisition process.
  Bhatia added, “The acquisition cycle cannot be longer than the technology-development cycles.”
  He also urged that “the silos” be broken when referring to how different organisations and divisions work in the sector.
  The third panellist, retired Admiral Hari Kumar, a former chief of the Indian Navy, highlighted the problem of funding for defence projects in the private sector. He also said funds that are provided through the relatively recent government programme for defence innovation are inadequate. 
He added that decisions should be made nimbly, so that the armed forces – the end users – get the best deal.
  “We need to make the defence-procurement process simpler,” Kumar said.
  Kamat said acquisition is a long process in India and that the Ministry of Defence has designated this year for reforms.
By the end of the year, the sector will have a “much faster acquisition cycle”. 
He added that when picking partners for projects, the DRDO treats public and private companies equally. “We are partnering with all large companies in India today,” he said.
  Kamat agreed with Bhatia that the “silos must be broken” and “We have to look at the whole-nation approach” rather than 
working only on the interest of a particular organisation. “We have to look at the bigger picture.”   

More From This Section

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister

Ministries streamlined, civil services reformed in 10 years: Mishra

Bhupender Yadav in Manthan

India advocates tech transfer between Global South and North: Yadav

Amitabh Kant at BS Manthan

BS Manthan: Tata, M&M will not allow Tesla to dominate India mkt, says Kant

Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, at the Business Standard Manthan event in New Delhi on Thursday.

BS Manthan: Domestic competitiveness answer to CAD, says Uday Kotak

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, chairman, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on Thursday at the Business Standard's Manthan summit.

BS Manthan: Audit quality has improved in past few years, says NFRA chief

Topics : DRDO bs events BS Manthan Defence Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 12:14 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon