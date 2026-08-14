How Indian economy has transformed since the landmark 1991 reforms

In the rest of the ’90s, change was gradual, with the primary sector’s share first slipping below 30 per cent in 1995-96 but remaining near that figure for the rest of the decade. That began to change from 2002-03, when the sector’s share dipped to under 25 per cent, falling below 20 per cent in 2018-19.

Meanwhile, services, already dominant, did not clear the halfway mark until 2012-13. The secondary sector—manufacturing, utilities and construction—barely moved, drifting around the mid-to-high 20s and peaking near 30 per cent in the mid-2000s before easing back. By 2025-26 the primary sector’s share had roughly halved to about 18 per cent, the tertiary sector had surged to some 56 per cent, and industry sat almost exactly where it began, at around 25 per cent.

Zooming into the three primary activities within these sectors—agriculture, manufacturing and services—sharpens the picture. Agriculture accounted for about 30 per cent of GVA in 1991-92, having already ceded its place as the single largest activity to services around 1980. From there it slid continuously: falling below 20 per cent by 2004-05, and down to roughly 17 per cent by 2025-26.