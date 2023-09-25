close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

Asian Games 2023 September 26 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Indian shooters will once again be the main source of medal hopes on Tuesday, September 26, the third Day of the Asian Games 2023 competition. Indian men's hockey team will also play

Indian flag bearers Lovlina Borgohain and Harmanpreet Singh at the Asian Games 2023. Photo: X

India's schedule for Day3, September 26 at the Asian Games 2023. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After earning two gold medals on September 25, the second day of the Asian Games 2023, India would be looking to add more medals to their kitty when the contingent takes the field on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in Hangzhou, China. 

India currently stands sixth in the medals tally. 

Check Asian Games full India schedule and match timings (IST) here

Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on September 26. 

Asian Games: India's schedule on September 26

Shooting - from 6:30 AM IST Onwards

Women’s Skeet 

Also Read

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming

Asian Games 2023 India schedule on September 24: Timings and medal matches

Asian Games 2023 women's cricket schedule: India vs Bangladesh SF timings

PM hails women cricket team for Asian Games gold, lauds other winners

Asian Games: Ankita, Rutuja reach pre-quarterfinals stage in tennis singles

Our Rowers have done it again: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Asian Games: 'A proud moment', says Shooter Tomar on his double-win

Asian Games: Sidhu finishes fourth in 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event


Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal

Women’s 25M Pistol- Individual and Team events

Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita in 1. Followed by bronze and gold medal matches.

Cycling- 08:30 AM IST ONWARDS

Women’s Team Sprint
Men’s  Team Sprint
Men’s Team Pursuit

Check all news on Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou here

Equestrian Dressage

The Indian team of - Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, and Sudipti Hajela in dressage individual and team events

Hockey - 06:30 AM IST onwards

India vs Singapore, men's hockey Pool A match.

Fencing - 06:30 AM IST onwards

Bhavani Devi in women's individual Sabre

ESports - 08: 10 AM IST onwards

Mayank Prajapati vs Fuad Talal Rajikhan (Saudi Arabia) in street fighter V round of 32 match.

Ayan Biswas vs Chau Hung Khanh Nguyen (Vietnam) in street fighter V round of 32 match.

Boxing - 12:30 PM IST Onwards

Sachin vs Asri Udin (Indonesia)- men's 57 kg round of 32 match.

Narender vs Nuradin Rustambek (Kyrgyz Republic)- men's + 92 round of 16 match.

Volleyball - 04:00 PM IST

India vs Pakistan- Men's Fifth Place Playoff

Swimming- 07:30 AM IST onwards

Ashutosh Joshi, Shivangi Sarma (Women)

Sajan Prakash, Srihari Natraj, Likith Selvaraj and Tanish George Mathew (Men’s)

Squash: 07:30 AM IST onwards

Group stage matches

Men’s

India vs Singapore 

India vs Qatar

Women’s

India vs Pakistan

Chess: 12:30 PM IST  onwards

Men’s Rapid Round 5, 6, 7- Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi

Women’s Rapid Round 5, 6, 7- Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli

Tennis- 07:30 AM IST

India will be part of men’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles, women’s single and women’s doubles competitions 

Wushu: 05:00 PM IST onwards

Men's 70kg Quarterfinal

Suraj Yadav vs Khalid Hotak (Afghanistan)

Judo- 07:30 AM IST onwards

Women’s 

Indubala Devi
Tulika Maan

Men’s 

Sachin Avtar Singh
Topics : Asian Games Shooting Tennis boxing CHESS

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon