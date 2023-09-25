Asian Games 2023 September 26 schedule: India event timings, streaming

After earning two gold medals on September 25, the second day of the Asian Games 2023, India would be looking to add more medals to their kitty when the contingent takes the field on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in Hangzhou, China.
India currently stands sixth in the medals tally.
Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on September 26.
Asian Games: India's schedule on September 26
Shooting - from 6:30 AM IST Onwards
Women’s Skeet
Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
Women’s 25M Pistol- Individual and Team events
Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification
Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita in 1. Followed by bronze and gold medal matches.
Cycling- 08:30 AM IST ONWARDS
Women’s Team Sprint
Men’s Team Sprint
Men’s Team Pursuit
Equestrian Dressage
The Indian team of - Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, and Sudipti Hajela in dressage individual and team events
Hockey - 06:30 AM IST onwards
India vs Singapore, men's hockey Pool A match.
Fencing - 06:30 AM IST onwards
Bhavani Devi in women's individual Sabre
ESports - 08: 10 AM IST onwards
Mayank Prajapati vs Fuad Talal Rajikhan (Saudi Arabia) in street fighter V round of 32 match.
Ayan Biswas vs Chau Hung Khanh Nguyen (Vietnam) in street fighter V round of 32 match.
Boxing - 12:30 PM IST Onwards
Sachin vs Asri Udin (Indonesia)- men's 57 kg round of 32 match.
Narender vs Nuradin Rustambek (Kyrgyz Republic)- men's + 92 round of 16 match.
Volleyball - 04:00 PM IST
India vs Pakistan- Men's Fifth Place Playoff
Swimming- 07:30 AM IST onwards
Ashutosh Joshi, Shivangi Sarma (Women)
Sajan Prakash, Srihari Natraj, Likith Selvaraj and Tanish George Mathew (Men’s)
Squash: 07:30 AM IST onwards
Group stage matches
Men’s
India vs Singapore
India vs Qatar
Women’s
India vs Pakistan
Chess: 12:30 PM IST onwards
Men’s Rapid Round 5, 6, 7- Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi
Women’s Rapid Round 5, 6, 7- Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli
Tennis- 07:30 AM IST
India will be part of men’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles, women’s single and women’s doubles competitions
Wushu: 05:00 PM IST onwards
Men's 70kg Quarterfinal
Suraj Yadav vs Khalid Hotak (Afghanistan)
Judo- 07:30 AM IST onwards
Women’s
Indubala Devi
Tulika Maan
Men’s
Sachin Avtar Singh