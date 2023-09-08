Confirmation

43-member Indian rowing contingent leaves for Asiad 2023 in Hangzhou

The government has sanctioned Rs one crore for the camp in Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2023, Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 9:31 AM IST
A 43-member Indian rowing contingent, including 10 support staff, left for the Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled to commence on September 23.
The rowers, 20 men and 13 women, will undergo a week-long acclimatisation-cum-training camp in Hangzhou before checking into the Games Village on September 16.
The government has sanctioned Rs one crore for the camp in Hangzhou.
India will be fielding its largest contingent of women rowers at the Asian Games as this is the first time Women's Eight has been included in the continental event.
The contingent was given a rousing send-off by the Sports Authority of India officials on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, Indian sailors and the first batch of boxers also left for China to train ahead of the multi-sport event.

While the Indian boxers are training in Wuyishan City, the sailors are training in Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, which is also the venue for the Asian Games Sailing competitions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 9:31 AM IST

