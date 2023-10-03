close
Asain Games 2023: India rout Bangladesh 55-18 in men's kabaddi group stage

The Indian men's kabaddi team, who are a record seven-time champions, began their campaign with an emphatic 55-18 win over Bangladesh in a group fixture at the Asian Games here on Tuesday

Asian Games India Kabaddi full schedule 2023

Asian Games India Kabaddi team

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
The Indian men's kabaddi team, who are a record seven-time champions, began their campaign with an emphatic 55-18 win over Bangladesh in a group fixture at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.
In their bid to regain the Asian Games gold medal, the Indians, who slipped to a bronze at the 2018 edition, took a 24-9 lead at the half-time.
Naveen Kumar Goyat and Arjun Deshwal spearheaded their raids in style to inflict the first all-out in the 12th minute.
Bangladesh managed to inflict two supertackles in the first half on Pawan Sehrawat and then on Goyat but that proved insufficient as India took 12-point lead inside 20 minutes.
Bangladesh faltered in their raids as the Indians extended their lead in the second-half and sealed the issue.
The women's kabaddi team, who were the last edition's silver medallist, endured a disappointing start after being held to an unexpected 34-34 draw by Chinese Taipei on Monday.

In the men's event India find themselves clubbed with Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Japan in Group A.
Iran, Korea, Pakistan and Malaysia form Group B.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kabaddi Asian Games Indian sports

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

