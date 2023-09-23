close
Asiad 2023: India kabaddi teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams would rest for nothing less than a gold after missing out on the 2018 Asian Games

Kabaddi league's rising fortunes transforming the Indian rural game

Indian Kabaddi teams for Asian Games. Photo:X

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Revenge would be on the minds of the Indian men’s and women’s Kabaddi teams when they take the field at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Having won only gold in the previous nine editions, the men’s team had to settle for bronze while the women’s team were restricted to silver. 

Indian men’s kabaddi team’s performance at the Asian Games

Since the first time Kabaddi was introduced to the Asian Games in 1990, the Indian men’s team won gold seven consecutive times before being trumped by Iran in the semi-final in 2018. In 2018, the Indian team finished with bronze. 

India women’s kabaddi team’s performance at the Asian Games

Women's Kabaddi was introduced in 2010 and India won gold in 2010 and 2014 before being beaten by Iran in the 2018 final to settle for silver.

Indian kabaddi teams’ chances at Asian Games 2023

Kabaddi and the Pro Kabaddi League are now like the NBA and Basketball in the USA. The entire infrastructure and talent pool is within India in that case, if a team other than them wins the gold, then it will be a huge upset. Thus nothing less than gold would be expected from both the men’s and women’s Indian kabaddi teams. 

Indian men’s kabaddi team

Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Akash Shinde

Indian women’s kabaddi team

Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Pradeep Shinde, Sonali Vishnu Shingat

India Kabaddi Teams’ Schedule 

The kabaddi of the Hangzhou Asian Games will be held in Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre from October 2 to October 7, and the athletes will compete for two gold medals. The schedule for particular teams has not yet been revealed

Full Kabaddi Schedule for Asian Games

Venue Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre
Date Session Gender Time Duration Event Field
2/10/2023 Monday
KAB01
M 11:00-11:45 45mins Group A Match 1 1 M 12:00-12:45 45mins Group A Match 2 1 W 13:00-13:45 35mins Group B Match 1 2
KAB02
M 16:30-17:15 45mins Group B Match 1 1 M 15:00-15:45 45mins Group B Match 2 1 W 16:00-16:35 35mins Group A Match 1 2 W 16:50-17:25 35mins Group A Match 2 2
3/10/2023 Tuesday
KAB03
M 11:00-11:45 45mins Group A Match 3 1 M 09:30-10:15 45mins Group A Match 4 1 W 10:30-11:05 35mins Group B Match 2 2
KAB04
M 14:00-14:45 45mins Group B Match 3 1 M 15:00-15:45 45mins Group B Match 4 1 W 16:00-16:35 35mins Group A Match 3 2 W 16:50-17:25 35mins Group A Match 4 2
4/10/2023 Wednesday
KAB05
M 11:00-11:45 45mins Group A Match 5 1 M 09:30-10:15 45mins Group A Match 6 1 W 10:30-11:05 35mins Group B Match 3 2
KAB06
M 14:00-14:45 45mins Group B Match 5 1 M 15:00-15:45 45mins Group B Match 6 1 W 16:00-16:35 35mins Group A Match 5 2 W 16:50-17:25 35mins Group A Match 6 2
5/10/2023 Thursday
KAB07
M 12:00-12:45 45mins Group A Match7 1
Topics : Kabaddi Asian Games BS Web Reports Indian sports

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

