Asiad 2023: India's shooting contingent, full schedule and live streaming

The Indian shooting contingent comprising World Cup and World Championships medalists will be one of the biggest hopes for improving India’s position in the overall medal tally.
Who are India’s biggest medal hopes in shooting for Asian Games 2023?
For India, the biggest medal hopes in shooting remain Manu Bhaker and Rudranksh Patil in individual events. Bhaker will be competing in the 25m sports pistol shooting event while Patil will take part in the 10 metre Air rifle.
Indian shooters’ performance at the Asian Games
After athletics and wrestling, shooting is India’s third biggest medal sport in the history of the Asian Games. The Indian shooters have won nine gold, 21 silver and 28 bronze medals to tally a total of 58 medals in the continental event. In the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, India won two gold, four silver and three bronze medals.
Indian shooting contingent for the Asian Games 2023
Men’s Shooters
Arjun Singh Cheema - Men’s 10m air pistol
Sarabjot Singh - Men’s 10m air pistol, air pistol mixed team
Shiva Narwal - Men’s 10m air pistol, Air pistol mixed team
Divyansh Singh Panwar - Men’s 10m air rifle, air rifle mixed team
Rudrankksh Patil - Men’s 10m air rifle
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Men’s 10m air rifle, Men’s 50m rifle 3-position, air rifle mixed team
Adarsh Singh - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol
Anish - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol
Vijayveer Sidhu - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol
Akhil Sheoran - Men’s 50m rifle 3-position
Swapnil Kusale - Men’s 50m rifle 3-position
Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Men’s skeet, skeet mixed team
Gurjoat Singh Khangura - Men’s skeet
Kynan Chenai - Men’s trap
Prithviraj Toindaman - Men’s trap
Zoravar Singh Sandhu - Men’s trap
Women’s Shooters
Divya TS - Women’s 10m air pistol, air pistol mixed team
Palak - Women’s 10m air pistol
Esha Singh - Women’s 10m air pistol, Women’s 25m sports pistol, air pistol mixed team
Ashi Chouksey - Women’s 10m air rifle, Women’s 50m rifle 3-position
Mehuli Ghosh - Women’s 10m air rifle, air rifle mixed team
Ramita - Women’s 10m air rifle, air rifle mixed team
Manu Bhaker - Women’s 25m sports pistol
Rhythm Sangwan - Women’s 25m sports pistol
Manini Kaushik - Women’s 50m rifle 3-position
Sift Kaur Samra - Women’s 50m rifle 3-position
Ganemat Sekhon - Women’s skeet, skeet mixed team
Parinaaz Dhaliwal - Women’s skeet, skeet mixed team
Darshna Rathore - Women’s skeet
Rajeshwari Kumari - Women’s trap
Indian Shooting schedule at the Asian Games 2023
All the matches of the Indian shooters will be played at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre which is the venue of the Shooting event at Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.