Asiad 2023: India's shooting contingent, full schedule and live streaming

Indian shooting contingent will be led by Manu Bhaker and Rudranksh Patil as they try and achieve better results from the Jakarta Asian Games. Shooting at the Hangzhou Asian Games begins on Sep 24

Indian shooting contingent for Asian Games 2023 will be led by Manu Bhaker and Rudranksh Patil. Photo: X

Indian shooting contingent for Asian Games 2023 will be led by Manu Bhaker and Rudranksh Patil. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
The Indian shooting contingent comprising World Cup and World Championships medalists will be one of the biggest hopes for improving India’s position in the overall medal tally. 

Who are India’s biggest medal hopes in shooting for Asian Games 2023?

For India, the biggest medal hopes in shooting remain Manu Bhaker and Rudranksh Patil in individual events. Bhaker will be competing in the 25m sports pistol shooting event while Patil will take part in the 10 metre Air rifle. 

Indian shooters’ performance at the Asian Games

After athletics and wrestling, shooting is India’s third biggest medal sport in the history of the Asian Games. The Indian shooters have won nine gold, 21 silver and 28 bronze medals to tally a total of 58 medals in the continental event. In the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, India won two gold, four silver and three bronze medals.  

Indian shooting contingent for the Asian Games 2023

Men’s Shooters

Arjun Singh Cheema - Men’s 10m air pistol
Sarabjot Singh - Men’s 10m air pistol, air pistol mixed team
Shiva Narwal - Men’s 10m air pistol, Air pistol mixed team
Divyansh Singh Panwar - Men’s 10m air rifle, air rifle mixed team
Rudrankksh Patil - Men’s 10m air rifle
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Men’s 10m air rifle, Men’s 50m rifle 3-position, air rifle mixed team
Adarsh Singh - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol
Anish - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol
Vijayveer Sidhu - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol
Akhil Sheoran - Men’s 50m rifle 3-position
Swapnil Kusale - Men’s 50m rifle 3-position
Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Men’s skeet, skeet mixed team
Gurjoat Singh Khangura - Men’s skeet
Kynan Chenai - Men’s trap
Prithviraj Toindaman - Men’s trap
Zoravar Singh Sandhu - Men’s trap

Women’s Shooters

Divya TS - Women’s 10m air pistol, air pistol mixed team
Palak - Women’s 10m air pistol
Esha Singh - Women’s 10m air pistol, Women’s 25m sports pistol, air pistol mixed team
Ashi Chouksey - Women’s 10m air rifle, Women’s 50m rifle 3-position
Mehuli Ghosh - Women’s 10m air rifle, air rifle mixed team
Ramita - Women’s 10m air rifle, air rifle mixed team
Manu Bhaker - Women’s 25m sports pistol
Rhythm Sangwan - Women’s 25m sports pistol
Manini Kaushik - Women’s 50m rifle 3-position
Sift Kaur Samra - Women’s 50m rifle 3-position
Ganemat Sekhon - Women’s skeet, skeet mixed team
Parinaaz Dhaliwal - Women’s skeet, skeet mixed team
Darshna Rathore - Women’s skeet
Rajeshwari Kumari - Women’s trap

Indian Shooting schedule at the Asian Games 2023

All the matches of the Indian shooters will be played at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre which is the venue of the Shooting event at Hangzhou Asian Games 2023

Date Event Time (IST) Indian shooters competing
September 24, Sunday Women’s air rifle individual and team qualification round 6:00 AM to 7:15 AM Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita
September 24, Sunday Women’s air rifle individual final 9:15 AM to 9:55 AM Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita (if qualified)
September 24, Sunday Men’s rapid fire pistol individual and team qualification round 6:30 AM to 9:30 AM Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh
September 25, Monday Men’s air rifle individual and team qualification round 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar
September 25, Monday Men’s air rifle individual final 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar (if qualified)
September 25, Monday Men’s rapid fire pistol individual and team qualification stage 2 6:30 AM to 9:30 AM Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh (if qualified)
September 25, Monday Rapid fire pistol (Individual) final 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh (if qualified)
September 26, Tuesday Air rifle (mixed team) Qualification 6:30 AM to 7:00 AM Divyansh Singh Panwar, Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
September 26, Tuesday Air rifle (mixed team) Bronze medal match 1 8:15 AM to 8:40 AM Divyansh Singh Panwar, Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (if qualified)
September 26, Tuesday Air rifle mixed team bronze medal match 2 8:40 AM to 9:05 AM Divyansh Singh Panwar, Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (if qualified)
September 26, Tuesday Air rifle mixed team gold medal match 9:05 AM to 9:30 AM Divyansh Singh Panwar, Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (if qualified)
September 26, Tuesday Women’s 25m pistol individual and team qualification 6:30 AM to 9:30 AM Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh
September 26, Tuesday Men’s and women’s skeet individual and team qualification stage 1 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM Men’s: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa Women’s: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore
September 27, Wednesday Women’s rifle 3 positions individual and team qualification 6:30 AM to 7:30 AM Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, Ashi Chouksey
September 27, Wednesday Women’s rifle 3 positions individual final 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, Ashi Chouksey (if qualified)
September 27, Wednesday Women’s 25m pistol individual and team qualification 6:30 AM to 9:30 AM Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh
September 27, Wednesday Women’s 25m pistol individual final 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh (if qualified)
September 27, Wednesday Men’s and women’s skeet individual and team qualification stage 2 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM Men’s: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa Women’s: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore
September 27, Wednesday Women’s skeet eventual shoot-off 10:30 Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore (if needed)
September 27, Wednesday Men’s skeet eventual shoot-off 11:00 Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa (if needed)
September 27, Wednesday Women’s skeet final 12:00 Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore (if qualified)
September 27, Wednesday Men’s skeet final 13:00 Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa (if qualified)
September 28, Thursday Men’s air pistol individual and team qualification 6:30 AM to 9:30 AM Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh
September 28, Thursday Men’s air pistol individual final 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh (if qualified)
September 28, Thursday Skeet mixed team qualification 6:30 AM to 9:30 AM Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh Khangura
September 28, Thursday Skeet - eventual shoot-off 09:30 Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh Khangura (if needed)
September 28, Thursday Skeet mixed team bronze medal match 1 10:30 Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh Khangura (if qualified)
September 28, Thursday Skeet mixed team bronze medal match 2 11:00 Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh Khangura (if qualified)
September 28, Thursday Skeet mixed team gold medal match 11:30 Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh Khangura (if qualified)
September 29, Friday Women’s air pistol individual and team qualification 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM Divya TS, Palak, Esha Singh
September 29, Friday Women’s air pistol individual final 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Divya TS, Palak, Esha Singh (if qualified)
September 29, Friday Men’s rifle 3 positions individual and team qualification 6:30 AM to 7:30 AM Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran
September 29, Friday Men’s rifle 3 positions (individual) final 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran (if qualified)
September 30, Saturday Air pistol mixed team qualification 6:30 AM to 07:00 AM Sarabjot Singh, Divya TS, Esha Singh, Shiva Narwal
September 30, Saturday Air pistol mixed team bronze medal match 1 8:15 AM to 8:40 AM
First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

