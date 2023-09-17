Asiad 2023: India's shooting contingent, full schedule and live streaming

The Indian shooting contingent comprising World Cup and World Championships medalists will be one of the biggest hopes for improving India’s position in the overall medal tally.

Who are India’s biggest medal hopes in shooting for Asian Games 2023?

For India, the biggest medal hopes in shooting remain Manu Bhaker and Rudranksh Patil in individual events. Bhaker will be competing in the 25m sports pistol shooting event while Patil will take part in the 10 metre Air rifle.

Indian shooters’ performance at the Asian Games

After athletics and wrestling, shooting is India’s third biggest medal sport in the history of the Asian Games. The Indian shooters have won nine gold, 21 silver and 28 bronze medals to tally a total of 58 medals in the continental event. In the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, India won two gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

Indian shooting contingent for the Asian Games 2023

Men’s Shooters

Arjun Singh Cheema - Men’s 10m air pistol

Sarabjot Singh - Men’s 10m air pistol, air pistol mixed team

Shiva Narwal - Men’s 10m air pistol, Air pistol mixed team

Divyansh Singh Panwar - Men’s 10m air rifle, air rifle mixed team

Rudrankksh Patil - Men’s 10m air rifle

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Men’s 10m air rifle, Men’s 50m rifle 3-position, air rifle mixed team

Adarsh Singh - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol

Anish - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol

Vijayveer Sidhu - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol

Akhil Sheoran - Men’s 50m rifle 3-position

Swapnil Kusale - Men’s 50m rifle 3-position

Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Men’s skeet, skeet mixed team

Gurjoat Singh Khangura - Men’s skeet

Kynan Chenai - Men’s trap

Prithviraj Toindaman - Men’s trap

Zoravar Singh Sandhu - Men’s trap

Women’s Shooters

Divya TS - Women’s 10m air pistol, air pistol mixed team

Palak - Women’s 10m air pistol

Esha Singh - Women’s 10m air pistol, Women’s 25m sports pistol, air pistol mixed team

Ashi Chouksey - Women’s 10m air rifle, Women’s 50m rifle 3-position

Mehuli Ghosh - Women’s 10m air rifle, air rifle mixed team

Ramita - Women’s 10m air rifle, air rifle mixed team

Manu Bhaker - Women’s 25m sports pistol

Rhythm Sangwan - Women’s 25m sports pistol

Manini Kaushik - Women’s 50m rifle 3-position

Sift Kaur Samra - Women’s 50m rifle 3-position

Ganemat Sekhon - Women’s skeet, skeet mixed team

Parinaaz Dhaliwal - Women’s skeet, skeet mixed team

Darshna Rathore - Women’s skeet

Rajeshwari Kumari - Women’s trap

Indian Shooting schedule at the Asian Games 2023

All the matches of the Indian shooters will be played at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre which is the venue of the Shooting event at Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.