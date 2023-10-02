close
Asian Games: Indian women's kabaddi team plays out 34-34 draw against China

The Indians were made to work hard throughout the contest by their opponents, who earned a bonus point on the last raid of the match to force a draw

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
In an unexpected start to its campaign, the Indian women's Kabbadi team was on Monday held to a surprise 34-34 draw by Chinese Taipei in a group A match at the Asian Games here.
The Indians were made to work hard throughout the contest by their opponents, who earned a bonus point on the last raid of the match to force a draw.
The women side's next assignment will be on Tuesday against South Korea, while the men's team will take on Bangladesh in their Group A match.
The Indian women's team did not have an ideal start but recovered well to finish ahead at the end of the first half.
Defender Hsiu-Chen Feng troubled the Indians, who scripted a late recovery to finish 17-15 after the first half.
For India, Ritu Negi earned the first defensive point through an ankle hold, while Pooja Hathwala took the bonus point in the second half.

India managed to extend their lead by five points at 23-17 before grabbing a 26-20 lead at one stage but there after the Chinese Taipei side came back roaring to level the terms.
Towards the end of the game, Nidhi claimed that she had a touch but the referees did not agree but Pooja managed a raid point which took the scoreline to 32-32.
India once again took the lead but the Chinese Taipei side kept coming back and walked off with a drawn result.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

