close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Asian Games: India women campaign ended, men hopes alive in Sepaktakraw

The men's side thrashed Singapore 2-0 (21-7, 21-15) in just 38 minutes before beating Philippines 2-0 (21-16, 21-15) at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium

volleyball

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian men's team kept their hopes alive after winning two straight matches in group B but it was curtains for women's side in quadrant sepaktakraw at the Asian Games here on Monday.
The men's side thrashed Singapore 2-0 (21-7, 21-15) in just 38 minutes before beating Philippines 2-0 (21-16, 21-15) at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium.
India will next face South Korea on Tuesday in their last group match.
The top two teams from both groups qualify for the semi-finals and Japan are currently at the top with three wins.
However, the women's side ended its campaign finishing last in the group.
The women's team suffered a third straight defeat, losing to the Philippines 0-2 (18-21, 15-21) in just 39 minutes.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming

Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asian Games 2023 India schedule on September 24: Timings and medal matches

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Harmanpreet, Mandeep score hat tricks as India storms into semifinals

Asian Games: Indian women's kabaddi team plays out 34-34 draw against China

Ghosal progresses into quarterfinals, Joshna exits from Asian Games

'Lost my medal to a transgender': Swapna Barman after losing in Heptathlon

Asian Games 2023: Parul, Priti bag silver and bronze in 3,000m steeplechase

Earlier, the men's side lost to world number six Japan 0-2, while the women's team lost to Laos 0-2 and China 0-2.
India have won only one bronze in the sport at the Asian Games a bronze in men's regu at Jakarta in 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games sports volleyball

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon