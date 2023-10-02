Asian Games: India women campaign ended, men hopes alive in Sepaktakraw

The Indian men's team kept their hopes alive after winning two straight matches in group B but it was curtains for women's side in quadrant sepaktakraw at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The men's side thrashed Singapore 2-0 (21-7, 21-15) in just 38 minutes before beating Philippines 2-0 (21-16, 21-15) at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium.

India will next face South Korea on Tuesday in their last group match.

The top two teams from both groups qualify for the semi-finals and Japan are currently at the top with three wins.

However, the women's side ended its campaign finishing last in the group.

The women's team suffered a third straight defeat, losing to the Philippines 0-2 (18-21, 15-21) in just 39 minutes.

Earlier, the men's side lost to world number six Japan 0-2, while the women's team lost to Laos 0-2 and China 0-2.

India have won only one bronze in the sport at the Asian Games a bronze in men's regu at Jakarta in 2018.