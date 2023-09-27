close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

Asian Games 2023 Shooting: India win bronze in men's skeet team event

The Indian team of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka bagged the team bronze medal in the men's skeet event of the Asian Games here on Wednesday

Indian shooting contingent for Asian Games 2023: Photo: NRAI

Indian shooting contingent for Asian Games 2023: Photo: NRAI

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian team of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka bagged the team bronze medal in the men's skeet event of the Asian Games here on Wednesday.
The trio shot a total of 355 to settle for the third position as India continued their dominance at the range.
Hosts China won the gold medal while Qatar claimed the silver.
The Indian women's team, however, crashed out of the shotgun skeet event by finishing in the fourth position behind Kazakhstan, China and Thailand.

Also Read

Asian Games: Sidhu finishes fourth in 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet scores 4 goals as India maul Singapore 16-1

Asian Games women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal game at 11:30 am

Asian Games 2023 women's cricket schedule: India vs Bangladesh SF timings

Medal rush in shooting continues for India: Thakur congratulates medalists

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Asian Games 2023: Indian squash teams continue winning run at Hangzhou

India wins gold in equestrian dressage at Asian Games: What is the event?

Asian Games: Sift, Ashi, Manini win Silver in 50m rifle 3 position shooting

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Shooting Indian sports

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketByju's Lay offGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon