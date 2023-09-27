close
Asian Games: Sift, Ashi, Manini win Silver in 50m rifle 3 position shooting

Indian shooters won a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik and Ashi Chouksey

Hangzhou: (R-L) Silver medal winning team of Indian shooters Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik and Ashi Chouksey during the presentation ceremony of women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
The trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik and Sift Kaur Samra shot a total of 1764 points in the qualification to finish second on the podium.

Hosts China won the gold with an aggregate score of 1773, while South Korea bagged the bronze with a total score of 1756.
Samra and Chauksey qualified for the finals as well by finishing second and sixth respectively while Kaushik bowed out in the individual event by finishing 18th.
Sift scored a total of 594 to create a joint new Asian record for qualifying.

Topics : Asian Games Shooting

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

