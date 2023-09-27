Asian Games: Sift, Ashi, Manini win Silver in 50m rifle 3 position shooting

Indian shooters won a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.





Check 2023 Asian Games LIVE UPDATES of India events on Day 4 (September 27) in Hangzhou here The trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik and Sift Kaur Samra shot a total of 1764 points in the qualification to finish second on the podium.

Hosts China won the gold with an aggregate score of 1773, while South Korea bagged the bronze with a total score of 1756.

Samra and Chauksey qualified for the finals as well by finishing second and sixth respectively while Kaushik bowed out in the individual event by finishing 18th.





2023 Asian Games latest news updates



Check 2023 Asian Games India medal tally here Sift scored a total of 594 to create a joint new Asian record for qualifying.

