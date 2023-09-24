Asian Games: Nataraj misses medal, finishes 6th in 100m backstroke final

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj missed a chance to win a medal in the men's 100-meter backstroke at the 19th Asian Games. He finished sixth in the final on Sunday.

Starting the race with the second position, Nataraj recorded a time of 54.48 with a reaction time of 0.60.

Nataraj on the back of his fine performance reached the men's 100m backstroke final earlier in the day. He recorded his season-best time of 54.71.

China's Xu Jiayu clinched the gold medal while Japan's Irie Ryosuke claimed silver and Korea's Lee Juho won the bronze medal in the event.

Meanwhile, the women's 4x100m freestyle relay made the final after clocking 3:53.80 in heat 2. With a fantastic time of 3:53.80, the team of Shivangi Sarma, Dinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel and Janhvi Choudhary secured a spot in the final.

Utkarsh Santosh Patil, on the other hand, failed to make the final of the same event. Fellow swimmers Tanish Mathew George and Anand Anil Kumar, who both finished fifth in their respective heats, also did not advance to the men's 100m freestyle final.

