Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Business / England boss demands more investment after Lionesses' Euro 2025 glory

England boss demands more investment after Lionesses' Euro 2025 glory

The Lionesses successfully defended their Women's European Championship title with a penalty shoot-out victory over Spain in the final in Basel

England women's football team

England women's football team

AP London
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has called for greater investment in women's soccer as her side celebrated Euro 2025 success at a very, very special reception at 10 Downing Street.

The Lionesses successfully defended their Women's European Championship title with a penalty shoot-out victory over Spain in the final in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday. Having become the first England team to win a major tournament on foreign soil, the squad flew home to attend a reception hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock in central London.

The team arrived just before 7pm, with Number 10 decorated for the occasion with St George's flags also known as the flag of England draped over windows and bunting along the railings.

 

As Wiegman rose to speak to those gathered in the Downing Street garden she joked that this is different from standing next to a pitch.

She added: I have to make my apologies (for giving) you lots of heart attacks. You all made it through and we made it through and that's why we're here now.

Also Read

Stephen constantine

AIFF to announce head coach on Aug 1; Constantine and Jamil top contenders

England women's football team

Euro 2025: England defend their title; beat Spain 3-1 on penalties

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresse the FIFA 75th Congress at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay. (File Photo: PTI)

Players' union slams FIFA and Infantino over Club World Cup fallout

Xavi Hernandez

Did AIFF use Xavi's name to lure top applicants for India coach role?

Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez applied to coach India, but AIFF says cost too high

The team is just incredible, we won the Euros but making the final, we're already legendary, what the team has done and the team behind the team.

Thank you so much for having us here. It's very, very special to be here and to be in this very nice garden with the way you set it up with all these pictures, it makes it more special, it's the first moment it sinks in a little bit because it was surreal what happened last night.

Wiegman, speaking a few hours before the UK government announced a new package of measures to boost access to grassroots soccer, used the moment to call for further investment in the game.

This incredible team won the Euros and then straightaway sent a letter to you, the Government, asking for attention and asking for access to football for all girls, Wiegman said. Steps have been taken but we're not done yet, we have to keep moving forward and we need a little bit more."  We need some more investment," she said. "We're not there yet. In England we're up there but England needs to stay the trailblazer, it needs to be the big example. The players first but also the FA, the clubs, the Government, the country, the fans let's keep being the trailblazers.

In her own speech, Rayner congratulated Wiegman's team on defending their title with grit, with determination and with skill.

You roared, and I know I wasn't the only one roaring with you, Rayner said.

Earlier on Monday, following almost a month of competition in Switzerland, the team's airplane branded with the word home touched down at Southend Airport in south east England.

In a post on social media, the team shared a photo of the Euros trophy draped in an England flag on a seat of the plane.

Holding the trophy, captain Leah Williamson was first to step off the plane alongside Wiegman. Outside of the airport, crowds were lined up to welcome the team.

On Sunday fans erupted with joy across England after Chloe Kelly lashed in her spot kick to give her team a 3-1 win on penalties, after a 1-1 draw following extra time. According to the BBC, a peak live audience of 12.2 million watched the game across its platforms, making it the most watched television moment of 2025 across all TV broadcasters.

It was back-to-back European trophies for the Lionesses and yet another final that Kelly had a huge impact on, after also coming on as a substitute during the Euro 2022 trophy match and scoring the winner against Germany.

A homecoming open-top bus parade follows in central London on Tuesday, where there will be a procession along The Mall and the celebration will finish with a staged ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.

Defender Jess Carter has not joined her team-mates for the celebrations in London as she has returned to the United States ahead of Gotham FC's NWSL match against the Chicago Stars on Saturday.

King Charles III said the team had the royal family's warmest appreciation and admiration following its win.

The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Venus Williams, 38

Venus Williams' health insurance comments: What athletes need to know

David Beckham and Lionel Messi

How Beckham and Messi have together helped MLS evolve into a bigger brand

Cricket at Olympics 2028

Cricket at Olympics: LA 2028 bows to India and subcontinent viewership

Top 10 transfers in world football

Wirtz to Mbeumo: Top 10 biggest football transfers in summer 2025

Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford agree £70mn deal for winger Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United

Topics : Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share M&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon