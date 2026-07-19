World Cup: England claim bronze in 10-goal thriller as Mbappe makes history

Third-place playoffs are often dismissed as football's most unwanted fixture. Players arrive nursing the disappointment of missing the final, supporters struggle to find motivation and managers usually rotate heavily. But the FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze-medal clash between England and France shattered every stereotype.

Instead of a dead rubber, Miami witnessed arguably the most entertaining contest of the tournament. Ten goals, relentless attacking football, stunning individual displays and multiple records transformed what is often an afterthought into one of the defining matches of the competition.

England eventually emerged 6-4 winners to claim the bronze medal, but the result only tells half the story.

England's devastating first-half blitz

Thomas Tuchel's side produced arguably their finest 45 minutes of the tournament.

Declan Rice opened the scoring with a stunning strike before Ezri Konsa doubled England's advantage from a set-piece. Bukayo Saka then took centre stage, adding two goals before half-time as England stormed into a remarkable 4-0 lead.

France simply had no answer.

Their high defensive line was repeatedly exposed, while England's pace in transition punished every lapse in concentration. Marcus Rashford, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze constantly found space behind the French defence, leaving Didier Deschamps' side chasing shadows.

For a team that had conceded just a handful of goals all tournament, France suddenly looked completely vulnerable.

France's response sparked by Mbappe

Many expected France to fade away after the interval. Instead, Kylian Mbappe ensured the contest remained alive.

The France captain immediately reduced the deficit before adding another midway through the second half, dragging Les Bleus back into contention almost single-handedly.

Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele also found the net as France briefly threatened one of the greatest comebacks in World Cup history. Yet every French comeback was met with another English response.

Bukayo Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot before Jude Bellingham added a spectacular sixth goal to finally end French resistance. It perfectly summed up the evening.

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Mbappe leaves Miami with history on his side

While France missed out on the bronze medal, Mbappe still walked away having rewritten football history.

His second-half brace took him to 10 goals at the tournament, putting him firmly in pole position for the Golden Boot ahead of the World Cup final.

More significantly, the Real Madrid superstar overtook Lionel Messi to become the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history with 22 World Cup goals, further cementing his reputation as one of the competition's greatest-ever performers.

His clinical finishing once again underlined why he remains the biggest game-changer in international football.

Olise quietly produced another record-breaking night

Mbappe grabbed the headlines, but Michael Olise's influence was equally remarkable.

The French playmaker provided two assists, taking his tally to seven for the tournament, the highest ever recorded in a single FIFA World Cup.

Throughout the tournament, Olise has consistently unlocked defences with his creativity, and despite France's defeat, his vision and passing once again stood out.

Ironically, despite creating chance after chance, the Bayern Munich winger ended the evening without a goal, extending one of the strangest statistical quirks of the tournament.

Saka reminds England exactly what they were missing

Bukayo Saka had endured a frustrating World Cup. Injuries, rotation and inconsistent minutes prevented him from establishing himself as England's most influential attacker.

Against France, however, he reminded everyone of his quality. The Arsenal winger tormented the French defence from start to finish, scoring his first World Cup hat-trick and producing one of the performances of the tournament.

His movement, direct running and composure in front of goal constantly unsettled France's back line.

For Tuchel, it also raised difficult questions about whether England could have used Saka's pace more effectively during their semi-final defeat to Argentina. Bronze medal, but priceless confidence for England

Winning third place will never erase the pain of missing the World Cup final. However, England's victory provides Thomas Tuchel with valuable momentum heading into the next international cycle.

Questions surrounding his tactical approach after the Argentina defeat had dominated the build-up, but this fearless attacking display reminded supporters of the immense quality available within the squad.

The challenge now will be producing similar performances when the stakes are even higher.

The game nobody wanted became the one nobody will forget

Third-place playoffs are rarely remembered. This one almost certainly will be.

The contest produced the highest-scoring match of the tournament, multiple World Cup records, a hat-trick, breathtaking attacking football and one of the most entertaining spectacles seen on football's biggest stage.

England collected the bronze medals. Mbappe left with history. And everyone else simply enjoyed one of the greatest third-place playoffs the FIFA World Cup has ever produced.