FIFA introduces American-style C'ship rings for 2026 World Cup champions

When Argentina and Spain walk out at MetLife Stadium today, they will be chasing more than the most famous trophy in football.

For the first time in World Cup history, the victorious team will also receive bespoke championship rings, adding a distinctly American sporting tradition to the global game's biggest stage.

FIFA confirmed the new initiative ahead of the final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where defending champions Argentina face European champions Spain.

A new World Cup tradition begins

Championship rings are synonymous with North American sports such as the NFL, NBA and MLB, where title-winning players receive personalised rings to commemorate their triumph.

FIFA is now adopting that concept for the World Cup.

The governing body said the rings are designed to "bring one of the most recognisable American sporting traditions to the global game", fittingly introduced during a tournament hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The World Cup trophy and gold medals remain the sport's primary symbols of victory, but the rings will become an additional keepsake for the champions.

What will the rings look like?

FIFA has commissioned a limited edition of 2026 individually numbered rings, a nod to the tournament year.

Only 30 rings will be reserved for the winning team.

According to FIFA, one side of the ring will feature the iconic World Cup trophy, while the opposite side will be customised to reflect the identity of the champions.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup final to spur demand for eateries, cinemas and delivery apps That means the final design will depend on whether Argentina or Spain lifts the trophy.

How will the winners receive them?

Immediately after the final, the winning captain and head coach will be presented with temporary championship rings during the celebrations.

The full set of 30 customised rings will be produced later and formally awarded to the players and staff.

The remaining 1,996 rings will be made available for purchase by fans, creating a collectible tied directly to the 2026 tournament.

More than a football match

The final has already been positioned as one of the most commercially ambitious events in World Cup history.

FIFA has planned a large-scale closing ceremony beginning 90 minutes before kickoff, with entertainment figures including Post Malone and Tom Cruise involved.

The halftime show is also set to feature major global stars such as Justin Bieber, Madonna and Shakira, underlining the event's crossover appeal beyond football.

Argentina chasing history, Spain chasing a second crown

The sporting stakes remain enormous.

Argentina are attempting to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cups, while Spain are aiming for only their second world title after their triumph in South Africa in 2010.

The final also carries significant individual narratives.

Lionel Messi is set to become the first player ever to start three World Cup finals, and he could further extend his record as the tournament's all-time leading scorer.

Messi enters the final with 21 World Cup goals, while France's Kylian Mbappe remains one behind overall.

The Golden Boot race is equally tight, with Messi and Mbappe level on eight goals each, though Messi currently leads on assists.

A World Cup with a distinctly American flavour

From championship rings to a Super Bowl-style entertainment package, FIFA is clearly embracing the culture of its North American hosts.

Whether the rings become a permanent part of future World Cups remains to be seen, but Sunday guarantees one thing: football's next world champions will leave New Jersey with a reward no previous winners have ever received.