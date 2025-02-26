Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Ancelotti confirms Mbappe fit for Copa semifinal despite tooth issue

Ancelotti confirms Mbappe fit for Copa semifinal despite tooth issue

Madrid, seeking its second Copa final in three seasons, will play the first leg of the semifinals at Sociedad on Wednesday.

Mbappe and Vinicius

Mbappe and Vinicius

AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kylian Mbappe missed practice because of a tooth problem but will be available to play for Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Sociedad, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Tuesday.

Madrid, seeking its second Copa final in three seasons, will play the first leg of the semifinals at Sociedad on Wednesday.

Mbappe is traveling, Ancelotti said in the pre-match news conference. He had a problem with a tooth and couldn't train. He's traveling tomorrow and can play. Everyone who travels has a chance of playing the game. 

Spanish media said Mbappe had a tooth removed.

 

Mbappe was scoreless in Madrid's 2-0 win against Girona in the Spanish league on Sunday, but he had scored six goals in his last four matches in all competitions, including a hat trick in the return leg of the Champions League playoffs against Manchester City.

Also Read

Bengaluru FC

ISL: Bengaluru FC qualify for play-offs with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

Football, soccer

Russian soccer set to give up UEFA committee seat in April elections

Manchester United

Manchester United to axe 200 more employees under transformation plan

Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan SG become first team to defend Indian Super League title

MCI vs LIV

Premier League: Manchester City vs Liverpool live match time, streaming

Brazil forward Endrick would likely be Mbappe's replacement if the France star doesn't play.

The first leg of the other Copa semifinal will be played on Tuesday, with Barcelona hosting Atletico Madrid.

Madrid clinched its last Copa title in 2023. It was eliminated by Atletico in the round of 16 last season.

Sociedad hadn't made it to the last four since it won its third Copa title in 2020. It lost its last three matches against Madrid in the Spanish league.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Erling Haaland Premier League

Erling Haaland trains ahead of Man City's Premier League clash vs Tottenham

Arne Slot

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot on pressure, inspiration, and fans' support

FC Barcelona

Barcelona beat Las Palmas with the help of a late winner from Dani Olmo

ARS vs WHU

Premier League highlights: Arsenal lose at home to West Ham United

UCL Round of 16

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw Highlights: Real Madrid to play Atletico Madrid in Ro16

Topics : football Real Madrid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outSpiceJet Q3 ResultsStock Market Holiday on ShivratriLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon