Bangladesh vs India AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time, streaming

Bangladesh vs India AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time, streaming

Khalid Jamil's side have been disappointing in this qualifying campaign, with the team not able to register a single win in the 4 games they have played so far.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

After getting eliminated from the contention for a place in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 last time around against Singapore, India look to bag a consolation win when they take on Bangladesh in their next qualifier tie at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Bangladesh on October 18.
 
Khalid Jamil's side have been disappointing in this qualifying campaign, with the team not able to register a single win in the 4 games they have played so far. Losing 1-2 to Singapore at home recently meant that they are still bottom of the group table behind Singapore, Hing Kong and Bangladesh.
 
 
On the other hand, Bangladesh have also managed to collect only 2 points so far and would be looking to avoid a bottom place finish too. They did manage to get a draw against Hong Kong last time out but are also out of contention for a place in the 2027 edition of the Asian Cup. 
 
Bangladesh vs India probable starting 11

India starting 11: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (gk)(c), Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, Nikhil Prabhu, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sunil Chhetri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte
 
Bangladesh starting 11: Mitul Marma, Saad Uddin, Tariq Kazi, Topu Barman, Shakil Topu, Sohel Rana, Shamit Shome, Hamza Choudhury, Shekh Morsalin, Rakib Hossain, Zayyan Ahmed
 
AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Bangladesh vs India live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Bangladesh and India be played?
The AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Bangladesh and India will be played on October 18.
 
What time will the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Bangladesh and India begin on October 18?
The AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Bangladesh and India will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Bangladesh and India?
Bangabandhu National stadium in Bangladesh will host the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Bangladesh and India.
 
Where will the live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Bangladesh and India be available in India?
The live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Bangladesh and India will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Bangladesh and India be available in India?
The live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Bangladesh and India will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

