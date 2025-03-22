Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Udanta in, Brandon out: India announces squad change for Bangladesh tie

Udanta in, Brandon out: India announces squad change for Bangladesh tie

Brandon Fernandes picked up the injury during India's 3-0 win over Maldives in an international friendly match

Udanta Singh

Udanta Singh (PIC: X)

Press Trust of India Shillong
Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Key mid-fielder Brandon Fernandes has been released from the Indian team due to an injury ahead of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying round match against Bangladesh here on March 25.

Winger Udanta Singh has replaced him in the squad.

Fernandes picked up the injury during India's 3-0 win over Maldives in an international friendly match on March 19. He slipped on the turf late in the first half and was stretchered out of the field.

"Brandon Fernandes has been released from the Indian squad due to an injury he picked up in the match against Maldives. Udanta Singh has joined the Indian camp in Shillong," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Friday.

 

Speaking after the Maldives game, head coach Manolo Marquez had confirmed that Fernandes would not be available for the Bangladesh match.

India are already without striker Manvir Singh and pacy winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, both due to injury, though the talismanic Sunil Chhetri came out of international retirement to help the team qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.

Chhetri scored his 95th international goal against Maldives, in his return to India jerseys.

India are placed in Group C of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifying third round along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Singapore, and only the top team qualifies for the continental showpiece.

Topics : India football Indian Football Team football

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

