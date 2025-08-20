Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Salah, Caldentey voted Players of the Year by peers in English soccer

Salah, Caldentey voted Players of the Year by peers in English soccer

Salah also collected the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year award for a third time earlier in the year

Mohamad Salah

Mohamad Salah. Photo: @MoSalah

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mariona Caldentey were voted the men's and women's player of the year in English soccer for last season at the Professional Footballers' Association awards on Tuesday.

For Salah, it marks a record third time he has won the award that is voted by his fellow professionals. The 33-year-old Egypt international scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in the Premier League as Liverpool powered to a record-equaling 20th English top-flight championship.

Salah also collected the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year award for a third time earlier in the year.

The 29-year-old Caldentey enjoyed a brilliant first season at Arsenal, scoring 19 goals in all competitions including eight on her team's journey to lifting the Champions League trophy with a victory in the final against her former club, Barcelona.

 

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers was voted as the men's young player of the year, while Olivia Smith the Canada striker now at Arsenal after a world-record transfer won the women's equivalent after a strong season at Liverpool.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rabiot

Marseille transfer list Rabiot, Rowe after reported locker room clash

East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour

Durand Cup 2025 S/F: East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour live time, streaming

NorthEast United

Durand Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS, Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United semis: NEUFC win 1-0, reach final

Durand Cup 2025

Referee steals spotlight with unexpected injury in Durand Cup semi-final

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

AIFF wanted to alert SC on ISL issue before flip-flopping on Sports Bill

Topics : English Premier League Mohamed Salah Liverpool Football Club

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon