Brentford and Southampton advance to English League Cup quarters

Brentford needed a penalty shootout to get past Sheffield Wednesday after a 1-1 draw.

Premier League teams Brentford and Southampton both squeezed past second-tier opponents to reach the quarterfinals of the English League Cup.

Goalkeeper Mark Flekken saved from Liam Palmer off the last spot kick of a high-quality shootout that Brentford won 5-4.

James Bree scored an 88th-minute winner as Southampton beat Stoke 3-2.

A cup run is proving some respite for Southampton, which is in last place in the Premier League.

The rest of the last-16 matches are played on Wednesday, with all of the competition favorites in action.

 

Defending champion Liverpool visits Brighton, Premier League leader Manchester City is away to Tottenham and there are three other all-Premier League matchups: Newcastle vs. Chelsea, Manchester United vs. Leicester and Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace. Arsenal visits second-tier Preston.

Oct 30 2024

