Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League preview: Arsenal vs Liverpool live time and streaming

Premier League preview: Arsenal vs Liverpool live time and streaming

With slight concerns due to recent injuries, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal is most likely to be on the defensive side against Arne Slot's Liverpool

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The matchday nine action of the Premier League 2024-25 season will conclude on October 27, with Emirates Stadium hosting the high-profile game between Arsenal and in-form Liverpool. This will also be the first showdown between Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot. With slight concerns due to recent injuries, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is most likely to be on the defensive side against Arne Slot’s Liverpool.
 
The Gunners on Sunday will aim to climb up the points ladder over Aston Villa, who, after their last games, are leading by one point. On the other hand, the Reds are on a roll, having won 7 of their last 8 matches and will be eyeing the podium after four long years.
 
 
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Head-to-head (last 5 games)
 
In the last five games between the Gunners and the Reds, Arsenal have emerged victorious twice, while Liverpool have won just once. Two matches between these teams have ended in a draw.
 
Arsenal team news
 
The Gunners will take the field against Liverpool on Sunday without one of their hottest young talents, Bukayo Saka. Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are also most likely to miss out due to their respective injuries.

More From This Section

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami secures 2-1 win over Atlanta in Messi's MLS playoff debut

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

U17 Asian Cup qualification: India eye final step in clash with Thailand

Manchester United

Manchester United winger Antony wearing protective boot after injury

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

ISL 24-25: Bengaluru FC bag 3-1 victory against Kerala Blasters FC

Lionel Messi

Messi's 2024 earnings outstrip payrolls of 22 Major League Soccer teams

 
Liverpool team news
 
Arne Slot’s Liverpool will have a stacked team against Arsenal in their clash at the Emirates Stadium. However, they might miss the services of their first-choice keeper Alisson Becker, who has been sidelined due to injury. Diogo Jota will also be unavailable for the Sunday clash after picking up an injury during Liverpool’s last Premier League game against Chelsea.
 
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Players to watch out for
 
For the home side, Arsenal, Thomas Partey and Declan Rice, with their brilliant form under Mikel Arteta, will be the players to keep an eye on, while Liverpool will once again rely on Mohamed Salah in attack and Alexander-Arnold in defence to walk away with all three points against last season's runners-up.
 
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Predicted playing 11
 
Arsenal playing 11 (probable): Raya; White, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Partey, Rice, Trossard; Jesus, Havertz, Martinelli
 
Liverpool playing 11 (probable): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez

Arsenal vs Liverpool live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will Arsenal vs Liverpool be played in the Premier League 2024? 
The match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be played on Sunday, October 27.
 
What time will Arsenal vs Liverpool start in India? 
The match between Arsenal and Liverpool will start at 10:00 PM IST.
 
Which channel will show the live telecast of Arsenal vs Liverpool in India? 
The live telecast of the match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Arsenal vs Liverpool in India? 
The live streaming of the match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
 

Also Read

West Ham vs Man United

Premier League preview: West Ham vs Man United live time and streaming

Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Son, Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham beat West Ham 4-1 with the help of three second-half goals

Manchester United, Rashford, Greenwood

Granacho's late strike steer United to victory, Bournemouth stuns Arsenal

Premier League 2024-25 points table

Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Arsenal FC (Pic-Twitter)

Kai Havertz withdraws from Germany's Nations League squad amid knee problem

Topics : England Premier League Liverpool Football Club Liverpool

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon