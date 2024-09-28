Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton live match timings and streaming

Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton live match timings and streaming

With just one point separating the two sides right now, a win for either side will take them above the other and possibly among the top 5 in the table by the end of the day.

Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Another blockbuster clash awaits us in the Premier League as Chelsea prepare to take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 28.
 
With just one point separating the two sides right now, a win for either side will take them above the other and possibly among the top 5 in the table by the end of the day.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chelsea, which is enjoying a good run in the league with two consecutive wins, will now look to make it a hat-trick of wins at home on Saturday. However, they will face a tough challenge from the Seagulls, who are yet to be beaten in the competition after five games. Three draws in five games have seen them lose out on many points, eventually keeping them in 7th position for now.
 

Chelsea vs Brighton Head-to-Head
 
In terms of head-to-head stats, Brighton has a lot to catch up on, having won just three out of the 23 matches played against the Blues over the years. Chelsea has won 15 of those games, while five games have ended in a draw.

Total matches: 23

More From This Section

Vinicius Jr Saudi Pro League Real Madrid

One-year suspended sentence, ban for fan who racially abused Vincius

Football, soccer

Football-related arrests rise in England, Wales; West Ham with most cases

Former national coach, East Bengal captain Shanto Mitra dies at 75

ISL 2024: East Bengal hosts FC Goa, hopes to claim season's maiden win

Football generic image

Juventus' new coach Motta struggling to change Allegri's defensive tactics

Rodri

Rodri to Mbappe: Top football players injured across European leagues

Chelsea won: 15
Brighton won: 3
Draw: 5

Chelsea vs Brighton (Last six encounters)
 
Chelsea had the edge in recent face off between the two sides, with four wins, no draws, and two losses against the Magpies in the past six encounters.

Chelsea team news
 
Right-back Malo Gusto is available again for the Blues, with Reece James still out injured. Maresca is expected to make wholesale changes to the side that played in the win against Barrow.

Brighton team news
 
James Milner, Matt O’Riley, and Solly March will not be available for the Seagulls. Striker Joao Pedro will also have to pass a late fitness test after receiving a knock against Nottingham Forest last time.

Chelsea vs Brighton playing 11

Chelsea playing 11 (probables): Sanchez, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson.

Brighton playing 11 (probables): Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Adingra, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Chelsea vs Brighton players to look out for
 
Chelsea will be banking on Nicolas Jackson’s goal-scoring form to continue on Saturday after bagging a brace against West Ham United last time.
 
Meanwhile, Brighton will hope to keep their unbeaten run going, with Welbeck and Mitoma at the centre of their attack.

Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion be played in the Premier League 2024?
The match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion will be played on Saturday, September 28.

What time will Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion start in India?
The match between Chelsea and Brighton will start at 07.30 pm IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion in India?
The live telecast of the match between Chelsea and Brighton will be available on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion in India?
The live streaming of the match between Chelsea and Brighton will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Premier League: Newcastle United vs Man City live match timings, streaming

Manchester City

How will Manchester City cope with the absence of Rodri in Premier League?

Alisson Becker

Liverpool FC sets target for Alisson's return from hamstring injury

Everton Football Club

Everton joins long list of Premier League football clubs owned by Americans

Manchester City vs Arsenal FC

Premier League: Arsenal get under City's skin amid 'dark arts' accusations

Topics : English Premier League football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon