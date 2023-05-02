close

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich down Hertha to recapture top spot on the table

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga after overpowering a stubborn Hertha Berlin 2-0, with goals from Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman in the final match of the 30th round on Sunday

IANS Berlin
Bundesliga

Bundesliga. Photo: @DFL_Official

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga after overpowering a stubborn Hertha Berlin 2-0, with goals from Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman in the final match of the 30th round on Sunday night

The Bavarians dominated possession from the outset, but they had to wait until the 37th minute before Coman provided the first clear-cut opportunity, testing Hertha goalkeeper Oliver Christensen with a shot on goal.

Hertha kept all its men behind the ball, while Bayern gained momentum as Christensen had to defuse an attempt from Gnabry and Sadio Mane headed over the target from a promising position just before the break.

The German giants increased the pressure after the restart and pinned the visitors back. Hertha defended well but was helpless in the 69th minute when Joshua Kimmich's chipped ball found Gnabry, who nodded home the opener from close range.

Hertha's resistance was broken when Coman made it two, finishing off Kimmich's perfectly timed through ball, a Xinhua report said.

Berlin showed signs of life in the closing stages, but Lucas Tousart pulled wide from 16 meters. Bayern produced the last chance of the match through Muller, who couldn't beat Christensen in the dying seconds of the game.

"It was about playing with concentration and not allowing anything at the back. We also had to do a few extra meters. It took too long for the first goal; the self-confidence is just not the greatest now," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

"The boys fought together as a team. Hopefully, some of the players will be healthy against Stuttgart, and I am slowly getting to know the boys better now. After 15 days in charge, I want to start seeing my philosophy," said Hertha coach Pal Dardai.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg reaped crucial points for a top-six finish after Jonas Wind's first-half brace helped the Wolves secure a 3-0 victory over Mainz, who suffered their first defeat after 10 games.

--IANS

ak/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bayern Munich football Germany

First Published: May 02 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

