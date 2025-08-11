Monday, August 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sports / Football News / Crystal Palace loses UEFA appeal over drop to third-tier Conference League

Crystal Palace loses UEFA appeal over drop to third-tier Conference League

AP Lausanne (Switzerland)
Aug 11 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Crystal Palace lost its appeal at sport's highest court on Monday against demotion to the third-tier Conference League because of breaching UEFA rules on club ownership with American investor John Textor.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges dismissed the English cup winner's request to stay in the more lucrative second-tier Europa League in a case that also involved Premier League rival Nottingham Forest and French club Lyon. 

Forest and Lyon are confirmed taking entries directly into the Europa League in September and Palace must start in the Conference League qualifying playoffs round next week.

 

UEFA demoted Palace because Textor had a 43% ownership stake last season while also owning Lyon. Palace missed a March deadline set by UEFA to solve the potential issue.

CAS said its judges decided Textor was a board member with decisive influence over both clubs at the time of UEFA's assessment date.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

