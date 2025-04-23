Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 07:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Brazilian judges accept charges against Bolsonaro allies in coup plot

Brazilian judges accept charges against Bolsonaro allies in coup plot

Last month, the panel unanimously accepted charges against Bolsonaro and seven close allies over the alleged coup plot

Jair Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro and his allies have repeatedly denied wrongdoing. The former president says that he's being politically persecuted. Photo: X@jairbolsonaro

AP Sao Paulo
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A panel of Brazil's Supreme Court justices unanimously accepted criminal charges Tuesday against six more key allies of former President Jair Bolsonaro over an alleged coup plot to keep him in office after his 2022 election defeat.

Last month, the panel unanimously accepted charges against Bolsonaro and seven close allies over the alleged coup plot following his loss to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and ordered the former right wing leader to stand trial.

When Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet accused Bolsonaro and 33 others of attempting a coup, he divided them into five different groups, based on their roles and positions in the alleged plot. 

 

Bolsonaro and his closest allies, including running mate Gen. Braga Netto, were placed in the core group, according to the charges. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court panel reviewed charges against the second group, which Gonet said held managerial roles.

The second group includes former presidential foreign affairs adviser Filipe Martins, retired Gen. Mario Fernandes, former Federal Highway Police director Silvinei Vasques, former presidential aide Col. Marcelo Camara and two federal police officers, Fernando Oliveira and Marilia Alencar.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

India, Brazil can boost global food security: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Jair Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro

Brazil's Bolsonaro to face trial over coup plan; here's what happens next

Jair Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro

Brazil SC orders ex-Prez Bolsonaro to stand trial over alleged coup plan

Jair Bolsanaro, former Brazil President

Brazil SC to rule on ex-Prez Bolsonaro's trial over coup attempt accusation

Shapoorji Pallonji Energy, Petrobras tender

Shapoorji Pallonji Energy appeals to Brazil on Petrobras-cancelled tender

These individuals coordinated actions planned by the core group, Gonet said in the indictment. These included mobilising police officers to support the alleged coup, monitoring authorities and drafting a document intended to justify a state of emergency.

Bolsonaro and his allies have repeatedly denied wrongdoing. The former president says that he's being politically persecuted.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalised for more than a week, recovering from bowel surgery. On Monday, from his hospital bed in Brasilia, he gave an interview to local television network SBT and said that his trial wasn't technical, but political.

Under Brazilian law, a coup conviction alone carries a sentence of up to 12 years, but when combined with the other charges, it could result in a sentence of decades behind bars. The former president is expected to stand trial in the next few months at Brazil's Supreme Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

United Nations

UN to review impact of its agency helping Palestinian refugees in Gaza

Boeing Co

Boeing sells Jeppesen and other digital assets to Thoma Bravo for $10.6 bn

Macquarie Logo,Macquarie

Nomura to buy Macquarie's US, European asset management units for $1.8 bn

Harvard University

US academic leaders unite against Trump's higher education policies

Trump tariffs

US imposes tariffs as high as 3,521% on solar imports from Southeast Asia

Topics : Brazil Jair Bolsonaro coup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon