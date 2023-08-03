The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, kicked off on August 3. A total of 24 teams are set to compete for the prestigious title.Originally organised by the Indian Armed Forces and first played in Shimla in 1888, the Durand Cup stands as the third-oldest football competition globally.This year's line-up features teams from the Indian Super League, the I-League, and the Armed Forces. Additionally, the tournament has expanded to include army teams from Nepal and Bangladesh.Durand Cup 2023 groupingsThe 24 teams are divided into six groups, each consisting of four teams. The top two teams from each group will proceed to the knockout stage.Group A: Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC Group B: Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC Group C: Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Air Force FT, Kerala Blasters Group D: Downtown Heroes FC, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong Group E: Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Tribhuwan Army Group F: Bodoland FC, Indian Army FC, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United FCALSO READ: Durand Cup Schedule: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to play season's first derbyDurand Cup 2023 venuesMatches are scheduled to take place at six venues:Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata Mohun Bagan Ground, Kolkata East Bengal Ground, Kolkata Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata Sports Authority of India Stadium, Kokrajhar Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati Telecast and streaming detailsThe Durand Cup matches will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 TV and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India. For those who prefer online viewing, Sony LIV will be live-streaming the matches.