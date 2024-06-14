Euro Cup 2024 opening ceremony live time, performer, streaming today

The Uefa Euro 2024 is finally here and it will open with hosts Germany playing Scotland in a Group A encounter at the Allianz Arena, the home ground of Bayern Munich in Munich.





ALSO READ: Euro Cup 2024: Germany vs Scotland live match time (IST), streaming

However, ahead of the big game, there is an opening ceremony slated to take place where Uefa and the German Football Association (FA) will honour the legendary German player and coach Franz Beckenbauer, who breathed his last earlier this year.

Beckenbauer's wife, Heidi, will carry the official Henri Delaunay Trophy which is presented to the winners of the Euro Cup champions. She will be joined by Germany's Euro Cup-winning skippers Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann.

Euro Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony performers list

There will be no performance as such in the opening ceremony as there was an opening concert held one day before the start of the tournament. In the opening concert on June 13, held at the Schlossplatz in Stuttgart, the largest city square in Germany, artists like SWR DJ, singer Leony, German EDM star Topic and DJs Robin Schulz and Le Shuuk thrilled the audiences with their performance.

When will the Euro Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Euro Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony will take place on June 14, 2024, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

At what time will the Euro Cup 2024 opening ceremony begin in Munich?

The Euro Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony will begin at 11:30 PM IST on June 14.

When will the Germany vs Scotland Euro Cup 2024 match begin on the opening day?

The Germany vs Scotland Euro Cup 2024 match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on the opening day, which will be June 15 at midnight according to IST.

How to watch the Euro Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony on TV?

Fans can watch the Euro Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony on Sony Sports Network in India.