FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami live match time, streaming

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami live match time, streaming

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash between Inter Miami and Al Ahly will be streamed for free on DAZN's website and app in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

The FIFA Club World Cup clash on Saturday, June 15, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will see Egyptian giants Al Ahly take on Major League Soccer’s most talked-about side, Inter Miami, in a highly anticipated fixture. Al Ahly, one of Africa’s most successful clubs, are making yet another deep run in the tournament and are hungry to prove their global pedigree. Led by a seasoned core and bolstered by a tactically disciplined approach, they will look to challenge Miami's flair with defensive steel and counter-attacking intent.
 
Inter Miami, headlined by global superstar Lionel Messi, are aiming to put North American football firmly on the world map. With coach Tata Martino at the helm and a squad filled with both young energy and veteran brilliance, the American side will be determined to make the most of their home advantage. 
 
 
Expect fireworks, drama, and a clash of footballing styles in Miami’s showpiece arena.
 
Al Ahly Team News

New manager José Riveiro is set to take charge of his first competitive match with the club at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, having named a 28-man squad for the campaign in the United States. Much will depend on Emam Ashour, who was directly involved in 20 goals in the Egyptian League last season, while Trézéguet and striker Wessam Abou Ali will also play key roles in attack.
 
Veteran captain and goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, now 36, will be tasked with containing Inter Miami’s star-studded frontline. However, keeping a clean sheet may prove difficult, with the Herons netting 15 goals in their last five games.
 
Inter Miami Team News
 
Injury concerns may trouble Javier Mascherano ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup opener, with defenders Jordi Alba and Gonzalo Luján doubtful, and goalkeeper Drake Callender also at risk of missing out. However, Oscar Ustari is fit to return in goal after being subbed off at halftime during the 5–1 win over Columbus Crew.
 
Midfielders David Ruiz and Yannick Bright are also likely to be sidelined with hamstring issues. On the bright side, the experienced trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets are fully fit and set to lead Inter Miami’s charge.
 
Al Ahly vs Inter Miami Starting 11 (Probable)
 
Al Ahly starting 11 (probable): El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, El Aash, El Debes; Reda, Attia; Bencharki, Ashour, Trézéguet; Abou Ali.
 
Inter Miami starting 11 (probable): Ustari; Weigandt, Falcón, Martínez, Allen; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suárez.

FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami be played? 
The match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami will be played on June 15.
 
What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami begin on June 15? 
The match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST (June 15).
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami? 
The match will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami be available in India? 
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami be available in India? 
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash between Inter Miami and Al Ahly will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and across the globe.
 

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

