FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers full schedule, live time, streaming in India

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers full schedule, live time, streaming in India

This is the first-ever FIFA World Cup which will see 48 teams feature in the competition and three host countries (Canada, Mexico and USA) co-hosting the event.

FIFA WC 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the international break in football takes centre stage after the weekend, football fans have a lot of footballing action to tend to as the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers will be played all across the globe with the likes of Brazil, Argentina, England among others set to take the field in a short span of two weeks.  The competition in each and every league is tense as every team wants a spot in the 2026 edition of the football world cup that will be hosted by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada and will see 48 nations compete for the elusive trophy for the first time ever in the marquee tournament. The tournament will take place from June 11, 2026 to July 19, 2026.  This tournament will have 16 more nations taking part as compared to that in Qatar 2022. The increased competitors will prove to be a challenging change for the countries who will now have to be consistent as ever with their results in the competition.  ALSO READ: Injured Neymar to miss WC qualifier vs Argentina; Replacement confirmed  Qualified teams for the FIFA World Cup 2026: 
  • USA (Co-hosts)
  • Mexico (Co-hosts)
  • Canada (Co-hosts)
  Here are all the qualifiying fixtures that will be played during the international match window that is scheduled to start from March 17 onwards.    European qualifiers schedule: 
FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers schedule
Matchday Date Match Group
Matchday 1 March 21, 2025 Malta vs Finland Group G
    Poland vs Lithuania Group G
    Cyprus vs San Marino Group H
    Romania vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Group H
    Andorra vs Latvia Group K
    England vs Albania Group K
Matchday 1 March 22, 2025 Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia Group J
    Moldova vs Norway Group I
    Montenegro vs Gibraltar Group L
    Israel vs Estonia Group I
    Wales vs Kazakhstan Group J
    Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands Group L
Matchday 2 March 24, 2025 Lithuania vs Finland Group G
    Poland vs Malta Group G
    Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Cyprus Group H
    San Marino vs Romania Group H
    Albania vs Andorra Group K
    England vs Latvia Group K
Matchday 2 March 25, 2025 Israel vs Norway Group I
    Moldova vs Estonia Group I
    Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan Group J
    North Macedonia vs Wales Group J
    Gibraltar vs Czech Republic Group L
    Montenegro vs Faroe Islands Group L
  Asian qualifiers schedule:  
FIFA WC 2026 Asian qualifiers schedule
Date Match Group
20/03/25 Qatar v Korea DPR Group A
20/03/25 Uzbekistan v Kyrgyz Republic Group A
20/03/25 IR Iran v United Arab Emirates Group A
20/03/25 Jordan v Palestine Group B
20/03/25 Iraq v Kuwait Group B
20/03/25 Korea Republic v Oman Group B
20/03/25 Saudi Arabia v China PR Group C
20/03/25 Japan v Bahrain Group C
20/03/25 Australia v Indonesia Group C
25/03/25 Korea DPR v United Arab Emirates Group A
25/03/25 IR Iran v Uzbekistan Group A
25/03/25 Kyrgyz Republic v Qatar Group A
25/03/25 Korea Republic v Jordan Group B
25/03/25 Kuwait v Oman Group B
25/03/25 Palestine v Iraq Group B
25/03/25 Japan v Saudi Arabia Group C
25/03/25 China PR v Australia Group C
25/03/25 Indonesia v Bahrain Group C
  Oceania qualifiers schedule: 
FIFA WC 2026 Oceania qualifiers schedule
Date Match Details
March 21, 2025 Semifinals  
  New Caledonia vs Tahiti  
  New Zealand vs Fiji  
March 24, 2025 Final Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2
  CONMEBOL qualifiers schedule (South America): 
FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers schedule
Round Match Date Venue
Round 13 Uruguay v Argentina March Montevideo
  Peru v Bolivia March Lima
  Brazil v Colombia March TBD
  Paraguay v Chile March Asuncion
  Ecuador v Venezuela March Quito
Round 14 Colombia v Paraguay March Barranquilla
  Venezuela v Peru March TBD
  Bolivia v Uruguay March La Paz
  Argentina v Brazil March TBD
  Chile v Ecuador March Santiago
                

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

