Friday, October 10, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time and streaming

France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time and streaming

France and Azerbaijan have met only twice before, both during Euro 1996 qualifiers, with France winning 2-0 and 10-0.

France vs Azerbaijan

France vs Azerbaijan

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

France will look to maintain their perfect start in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they host Azerbaijan in their third Group D match on Friday. Les Bleus currently sit at the top of the group with six points from two games, while Azerbaijan are bottom with just one point, trailing second-placed Iceland by two.
 
Despite not being at their fluent best in September, Didier Deschamps’ side secured crucial wins over Ukraine (2-0) and Iceland (2-1), with Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola rescuing the latter match after France fell behind. With their rich World Cup pedigree, including titles in 1998 and 2018, France remain favourites to qualify comfortably.
 
 
France and Azerbaijan have met only twice before, both during Euro 1996 qualifiers, with France winning 2-0 and 10-0.
 
Azerbaijan’s campaign began with a heavy 5-0 defeat to Iceland, followed by a 1-1 draw against Ukraine. Interim coach Aykhan Abbasov, who replaced Fernando Santos, is still seeking his first competitive win. Azerbaijan haven’t tasted victory since a friendly against Kazakhstan in June, and face an uphill task in Paris. However, a strong showing here could boost morale ahead of their clash with Ukraine on October 13. 

Also Read

Algeria football team

Algeria football team returns to FIFA World Cup 2026 after a decade

Messi GOAT Tour Delhi event

Messi India tour ticket prices, schedule, how to buy Delhi event's ticket

IND vs SGP

India vs Singapore HIGHLIGHTS AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Rahim Ali helps India grab late 1-1 draw

Premier League India

Premier League empowers Indian coaches through training in Mumbai

India vs Singapore

Singapore vs India AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time and streaming

 
France Team News
 
France will be without Aurelien Tchouameni for their upcoming match, as the Real Madrid midfielder is suspended due to the red card he received in the previous game against Iceland.
 
Injuries have also ruled out Bradley Barcola, Marcus Thuram, and Ousmane Dembele, meaning Didier Deschamps will need to make several adjustments to his starting lineup from the last outing.
 
Adrien Rabiot is expected to step into the midfield, while the attacking line—led by Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise—could see Kingsley Coman and Hugo Ekitike added to the mix.
 
Azerbaijan team news
 
Azerbaijan are unlikely to make any major changes to their starting XI for the clash against France. Renat Dadashov and Mahir Emreli, who have scored a combined 10 goals for the national team, are expected to lead the attack.
 
Midfield stalwart Emin Mahmudov, the squad’s top scorer with 14 goals, is set to earn his 55th international cap, while Anatolii Nuriiev is also likely to feature in the starting lineup.
 
Defensively, Azerbaijan are expected to line up with a five-man backline, and Rahman Dashdamirov could be handed a start on the right flank as they look to contain France’s attacking threat.
 
France vs Azerbaijan starting 11 (probable)
 
France starting 11 (probable): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Kone; Coman, Olise, Ekitike; Mbappe
 
Azerbaijan starting 11 (probable): Mahammadaliyev; Dashdamirov, Badalov, Mustafazada, Krivotsyuk, Aliyev; Khaybulaev, Mahmudov, Nuriiev; Emreli, Dadashov
 
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: France vs Azerbaijan live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan be played?
The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan will be played on October 11.
 
What time will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan begin on October 11?
The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan will start at 12:15 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan?
The Parc des Princes, Paris, will host the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan be available in India?
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

More From This Section

La Liga

La Liga confirms first-ever league game abroad: Villarreal vs Barca in US

AC Milan

AC Milan-Como match in Australia sparks row between Rabiot, Serie A CEO

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia edge closer to 2026 World Cup qualification with key win

Salah Egypt

Salah nets brace as Egypt seal 2026 World Cup spot with win over Djibouti

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard slams England's golden generation as 'egotistical losers'

Topics : Football News FIFA World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon