Home / Sports / Football News / Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time and streaming

Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time and streaming

There were no major shocks in Roberto Martinez's squad selection, with João Cancelo the only notable absentee due to injury from the group named in September.

POR vs IRE

POR vs IRE

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Portugal could secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup with two wins in October, starting with a crucial clash against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday night.
 
Roberto Martinez’s squad, while underwhelming at recent major tournaments, still boasts world-class talent and will be considered strong contenders in next summer’s World Cup in North America.
 
The reigning UEFA Nations League champions began their qualification campaign in solid form, defeating both Armenia and Hungary in September. A late goal from João Cancelo against Hungary helped them preserve their perfect start.
 
Ireland, meanwhile, face an uphill battle in their qualification hopes, having suffered a disappointing 2–1 defeat to Armenia in their previous match. Ranked 61st by FIFA, they haven’t beaten Portugal since 2005. It would take a major upset for them to take anything from their trip to Lisbon this weekend.
 
 
Portugal team news

There were no major shocks in Roberto Martinez’s squad selection, with João Cancelo the only notable absentee due to injury from the group named in September. Nélson Semedo, Matheus Nunes, and Rafael Leão have all returned to the squad.
 
Portugal’s quality is unquestionable, and Martinez’s focus on maintaining squad consistency could benefit them heading into next summer’s World Cup, provided they secure qualification.
 
Following their recent 3–2 win over Hungary, António Silva is expected to replace Rúben Neves in central defence. However, in-form Renato Veiga and Sporting CP’s Gonçalo Inácio are also strong candidates.
 
Paris Saint-Germain duo Vitinha and João Neves are likely to start in midfield, while 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lead the attack once more. 
 
Ireland team news
 
Heimir Hallgrímsson has announced a 24-man squad for Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers but has already had to make one change. Liam Scales of Celtic has withdrawn due to injury and has been replaced by Queen’s Park Rangers defender Jimmy Dunne.
 
Matt Doherty remains unavailable, but Séamus Coleman returns to the squad for the first time in over a year. Both Jason Knight and Bosun Lawal are currently out with injuries.
 
Troy Parrott, who missed Ireland’s matches in September due to a fitness issue, is back in contention. The AZ striker has settled well in the Netherlands, although his 2025–26 campaign has had a stop-start beginning.
 
Portugal vs Ireland starting 11 (probable)
 
Portugal starting 11 (probable): Costa; Semedo, Silva, Dias, Mendes; Vitinha, J. Neves; B. Silva, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.
 
Ireland starting 11 (probable): Kelleher; O'Brien, O'Shea, Collins; Ogbene; Cullen, Smallbone, Manning; Taylor, Azaz; Ferguson.
 
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal vs Ireland live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland be played?
The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland will be played on October 12.
 
What time will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland begin on October 12?
The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland will start at 12:15 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland?
The Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon will host the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland be available in India?
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Topics : Football News Portugal national football team Cristiano Ronaldo

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

