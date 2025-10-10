Friday, October 10, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup / News / Algeria football team returns to FIFA World Cup 2026 after a decade

Algeria football team returns to FIFA World Cup 2026 after a decade

Led by former Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic and captained by Riyad Mahrez, Algeria's qualification underscores a regional resurgence that has come to define African football's modern narrative.

Algeria football team

Algeria football team. Photo: DAZNFootball

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Algeria sealed their long-awaited return to the global stage, becoming the fourth African nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — and notably, all four teams hail from the north of the continent.
 
A commanding 3-0 victory over Somalia on Thursday confirmed Algeria’s top spot in Group G of African qualifying, booking their ticket to football’s grandest event for the first time since 2014.
 
Why this story matters
 
The triumph marks a significant moment in African football. With Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt already securing their berths, Algeria’s qualification completes a powerful northern quartet for the 2026 tournament.
 
 
Led by former Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic and captained by Riyad Mahrez, Algeria’s qualification underscores a regional resurgence that has come to define African football’s modern narrative.

Also Read

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia edge closer to 2026 World Cup qualification with key win

FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket prices soar, raising concerns over fan access

Trionda FIFA World Cup 2026

What is Adidas' Trionda match ball for upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026?

FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots

Meet the three mascots revealed ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026

Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo equals Ruiz's record for most goals in FIFA WC qualifiers

 
This will be Algeria’s fifth appearance at the World Cup. Their best campaign came in 2014, when they made a spirited run to the Round of 16, only to fall to eventual champions Germany in extra time — a performance still celebrated as one of Africa’s bravest World Cup displays.
 
In total, nine African nations will earn direct entry to the 2026 tournament, with the remaining spots to be decided over the coming week. The draw takes place on December 5 in Washington D.C., setting the stage for the continent’s representatives in the expanded 48-team format.
 
What is the latest
 
While Thursday’s match was officially a home fixture for Somalia, it was staged at the Miloud Hadefi Olympic Complex in Algeria — a twist that allowed the home supporters to witness a vintage performance from their talisman, Riyad Mahrez.
 
The 34-year-old winger, now playing for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia after a stellar spell at Manchester City, turned back the clock with a dazzling display. He set up Mohamed Amoura’s goals in the sixth and 58th minutes, while also scoring a thunderous strike himself in the 19th, rifling the ball into the roof of the net.
 
It was a fitting performance from Mahrez, who began his international journey just before the 2014 World Cup and featured in Algeria’s opening game of that campaign. Over a decade later, he has now led his nation back to the tournament that launched his global career.
 
Morocco remain the benchmark
 
For Algeria and the rest of Africa’s qualifiers, the inspiration remains clear — Morocco’s historic semifinal run in the 2022 World Cup. The Atlas Lions redefined what was possible for African teams on the world stage, and now, their northern neighbours will aim to follow that path in the United States, Canada, and Mexico next year.
Topics : Football News FIFA World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon