Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Manvir helps India beat Kuwait 1-0 in away match

Manvir Singh struck a late goal as India beat Kuwait 1-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round qualifiers match here on Thursday

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri along with teammates during a practice session during a practice session ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers match against Afghanistan, at the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Friday.

Indian football team during a practice session

Press Trust of India Kuwait City
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manvir Singh struck a late goal as India beat Kuwait 1-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second round qualifiers match here on Thursday.
Manvir scored with a left-footed shot in the 75th minute as he connected a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross to help India win the match at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Kuwait ended the match with 10 men as their player Faisal Alharbi was sent off after picking his second yellow card in the third minute of the added time for a high boot challenge on Chhangte.
India play Asian champions Qatar next on November 21 in Bhubaneswar.
India are placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan with the top two from the group progressing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The top two teams from each group will also secure qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.
The Blue Tigers have never advanced to the third round of AFC's FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Ranked 106th in the world, India had beaten Kuwait (149th) on penalty shootout in the final of the SAFF Championships in July.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India's road to Fifa World Cup 2026: All you need to know about qualifiers

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

Fifa World Cup: Australia won't bid for 2034, Saudi Arabia likely to host

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Everton gets biggest sporting sanction in EPL history for financial breach

Messi's Argentina lose 1st match since World Cup, Colombia beat Brazil

World Cup, IND vs NZ SF: Kohli plays football with Beckham; watch video

We are at right stage: Chhetri ahead of India's FIFA WC qualifier match

Man United manager Ten Hag under more pressure as international break looms

Topics : football Indian Football Team Indian football FIFA World Cup

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon