FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Manvir helps India beat Kuwait 1-0 in away match

Manvir Singh struck a late goal as India beat Kuwait 1-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second round qualifiers match here on Thursday.

Manvir scored with a left-footed shot in the 75th minute as he connected a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross to help India win the match at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium here.

Kuwait ended the match with 10 men as their player Faisal Alharbi was sent off after picking his second yellow card in the third minute of the added time for a high boot challenge on Chhangte.

India play Asian champions Qatar next on November 21 in Bhubaneswar.

India are placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan with the top two from the group progressing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The top two teams from each group will also secure qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The Blue Tigers have never advanced to the third round of AFC's FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ranked 106th in the world, India had beaten Kuwait (149th) on penalty shootout in the final of the SAFF Championships in July.