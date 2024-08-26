Business Standard
Premier League: Schar retires from int'l football, will focus on Newcastle

Newcastle United

Newcastle United | Photo: EPL website

AP Bern (Switzerland)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Switzerland defender Fabian Schar retired from the national team on Monday, becoming the third veteran player in the European Championship quarter-finalist squad choosing to focus on club soccer.
Schar, goalkeeper Yann Sommer and playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri combined to play more than 300 games for Switzerland and mostly in the same team over the last decade. All made their senior international debuts while playing for Basel.
The 32-year-old Schar said in a statement from the Swiss soccer federation that he wanted to concentrate on playing for his Premier League club Newcastle United.
After more than 10 years and 86 matches with Switzerland, the moment has come to say my goodbyes, said Schar, who scored eight goals in that time.
Schar's last game for Switzerland was the Euro 2024 elimination against England in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. He scored his spot kick in the shootout.
The Swiss were heading to a first-ever semifinal place at a major tournament until an 80th-minute equalizer from England winger Bukayo Saka.

Sommer and Shaqiri also recently ended their time with the national team which resumes playing next week in the UEFA Nations League, against Denmark and Spain.
I respect his decision, Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said of Schar, and thank him warmly for his commitment and performances for our country.

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

