Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup: Mexico's Leon disqualified over multi-club ownership

FIFA Club World Cup: Mexico's Leon disqualified over multi-club ownership

Leon and fellow Mexican club Pachuca had both qualified for this summer's Club World Cup in the United States but have the same owner, Grupo Pachuca

Mexican team Leon

Mexican team Leon

AP Mexico City
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Mexican team Leon was kicked out of the Club World Cup on Friday after FIFA's appeals committee upheld a decision that it violated a rule that forbids multi-club ownership.

Leon and fellow Mexican club Pachuca had both qualified for this summer's Club World Cup in the United States but have the same owner, Grupo Pachuca.

After having evaluated all evidence on file, the chairman of the FIFA Appeal Committee has decided that CF Pachuca and Club Len failed to meet the criteria on multi-club ownership, FIFA said in a statement.

Before the decision was announced, Grupo Pachuca had argued that the two clubs operate independently. It also promised to sell Leon, but has not done so.

 

Leon recently signed Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez in an attempt to be more competitive at the Club World Cup, where it had been set to face Chelsea, Brazilian club Flamengo and ES Tunis of Tunisia.

FIFA said Leon's replacement in the tournament will be announced at a later date.

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

