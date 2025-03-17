Monday, March 17, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Homophobic, racist chants overshadow PSG's 3-1 win over Marseille

Homophobic, racist chants overshadow PSG's 3-1 win over Marseille

French referees have the power to stop play if fans chant homophobic and racist slurs in stadiums. But Sunday's match at the Parc des Princes was not paused by referee Clment Turpin

AP Paris
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A French campaign group has called on the country's authorities to punish homophobic and racist chanting after the biggest match in the league between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille was marred by discriminatory singing.

The abuse tarnished PSG's 3-1 win over its bitter rival in what is known as "Le Classique", and again highlighted soccer's inability to properly deal with the issue.

French referees have the power to stop play if fans chant homophobic and racist slurs in stadiums. But Sunday's match at the Parc des Princes was not paused by referee Clment Turpin who is considered one of the best in Europe despite repeated incidents.

 

The Rouge Direct group called on Monday for the ministers of sport, interior and justice, as well as officials from the French soccer federation and league, to ensure that these illegal chants are finally severely punished.

The group posted footage on social media in which hardcore PSG fans can be heard chanting and shouting insults at Marseille. The lyrics of one of the songs compared their rivals to rats.

In the mud there are rats. In the sewers there are rats. Rats are everywhere. They are the Marseillais, they sang.

The word rat can be used in a racist and derogatory way in the French language and the song was widely seen as referencing Marseille's large Arab minority.

Rabiot targeted  There was also homophobic chanting from PSG fans targeting Marseille and in particular midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who returned to his former team to a hostile reception.

Paris-born Rabiot made more than 200 appearances for PSG from 2012-19 and has been one of Marseille's best players this season.

Rabiot's mother Vronique, who is also his agent, told Radio France that she will be lodging a complaint after PSG fans displayed insulting banners directed at her and her son.

I don't understand why the match wasn't stopped, she said, denouncing double standards. I don't understand why nobody is outraged. Why are some matches stopped and not others?  The Rouge Direct group said the derogatory chanting should be tackled more seriously, especially as it was broadcast and seen by millions of TV spectators including children.

Action plan and sanctions  The discriminatory chants at the Parc des Princes were the latest in a series of similar incidents. Homophobic insults often heard at Ligue 1 matches have been tolerated for a long time by club officials.

Following a match at the Parc des Princes in 2019 between PSG and Marseille, during which home fans used homophobic insults, the league launched an action plan allowing spectators to report sexist, homophobic or racist incidents they witness.

French clubs have been sanctioned with fines, and the league's disciplinary commission also ordered the closure of stands for similar cases in recent years.

French law provides for up to one year's imprisonment and a 45,000 euros ($47,600) fine when anti-gay insults are made in public.

Earlier this season, PSG was forced to close part of the Parc des Princes as punishment for homophobic chanting by its fans. Marseille supporters were banned from attending Sunday's match. They, too, have been criticized for their repeated homophobic chanting at the Velodrome Stadium.

PSG extended its lead at the top to 19 points with eight rounds remaining.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

