Indian Super League 2026: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming
All teams will play 13 matches each in the 2026 season of Indian Super League
After a long wait, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have finally announced the official schedule for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 on Sunday. The new season will get underway on February 14, 2026, with two matches kicking off the new campaign, the AIFF confirmed in an official release.
The opening game of the season will feature Mohun Bagan Super Giant taking on Kerala Blasters FC at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Later on the same day, FC Goa will square off against Inter Kashi at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
The fixture list was finalised after extensive discussions with participating clubs and key stakeholders. A total of 14 teams will take part in the league phase, which will follow a single round-robin format, ensuring each side plays 13 matches.
Indian Super League 2026: Teams and home venues
- Mohun Bagan – Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
- East Bengal – Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
- Kerala Blasters – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
- Mumbai City – Mumbai Football Arena
- Goa – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
- Bengaluru – Sree Kanteerava Stadium
- Chennaiyin – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
- Odisha – Kalinga Stadium
- Jamshedpur – JRD Tata Sports Complex
- NorthEast United – Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
- Punjab FC – Guru Nanak Stadium
- Mohammedan SC – Kishore Bharati Krirangan
- Inter Kashi – Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium
- Sporting Delhi – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Indian Super League 2026: Full schedule
|Matchday
|Date
|Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|1
|14 Feb
|5:00 pm
|Mohun Bagan
|Kerala Blasters
|1
|14 Feb
|7:30 pm
|Goa
|Inter Kashi
|1
|15 Feb
|5:00 pm
|Jamshedpur
|Mohammedan SC
|1
|15 Feb
|7:30 pm
|Bengaluru
|Sporting Delhi
|1
|16 Feb
|5:00 pm
|Odisha
|Punjab FC
|1
|16 Feb
|7:30 pm
|East Bengal
|NorthEast United
|1
|19 Feb
|7:30 pm
|Mumbai City
|Chennaiyin
|2
|20 Feb
|7:30 pm
|Goa
|Mohammedan SC
|2
|21 Feb
|5:00 pm
|East Bengal
|Sporting Delhi
|2
|21 Feb
|7:30 pm
|Jamshedpur
|Punjab FC
|2
|22 Feb
|5:00 pm
|Bengaluru
|NorthEast United
|2
|22 Feb
|7:30 pm
|Kerala Blasters
|Mumbai City
|2
|23 Feb
|7:30 pm
|Mohun Bagan
|Chennaiyin
|2
|24 Feb
|7:30 pm
|Odisha
|Inter Kashi
|3
|26 Feb
|7:30 pm
|Goa
|Sporting Delhi
|3
|27 Feb
|5:00 pm
|East Bengal
|Jamshedpur
|3
|27 Feb
|7:30 pm
|Bengaluru
|Punjab FC
|3
|28 Feb
|5:00 pm
|Kerala Blasters
|Inter Kashi
|3
|28 Feb
|7:30 pm
|Mohammedan SC
|Mohun Bagan
|3
|1 Mar
|5:00 pm
|Odisha
|Chennaiyin
|3
|1 Mar
|7:30 pm
|Mumbai City
|NorthEast United
|4
|5 Mar
|5:00 pm
|East Bengal
|Goa
|4
|6 Mar
|5:00 pm
|Odisha
|Mohun Bagan
|4
|6 Mar
|7:30 pm
|Jamshedpur
|Inter Kashi
|4
|7 Mar
|5:00 pm
|Kerala Blasters
|Chennaiyin
|4
|7 Mar
|7:30 pm
|Bengaluru
|Mohammedan SC
|4
|8 Mar
|7:30 pm
|Mumbai City
|Sporting Delhi
Indian Super League 2026: Live streaming and telecast details
When will Indian Super League 2026 begin?
The Indian Super League 2026 will begin on Saturday, February 14.
Which two teams will play in the opening fixture of Indian Super League 2026?
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Kerala Blasters in the opening fixture of Indian Super League 2026.
How many matches will each team play in Indian Super League 2026?
Each team will play 13 matches in the Indian Super League 2026.
What time will the Indian Super League 2026 matches begin?
The Indian Super League 2026 matches will kick off at 5 pm IST for evening matches and 7.30 pm IST for night matches.
Where to watch live telecast of Indian Super League 2026 matches in India?
The live telecast details of Indian Super League 2026 matches are not available yet.
Where to watch live streaming of Indian Super League 2026 matches in India?
The FanCode app and website will live stream Indian Super League 2026 matches in India.
