Premier League: Marc Guehi opens up on January move to Manchester City

As Manchester City looks to reclaim Premier League dominance after a mid-season hiccup, their squad has received a boost with the arrivals of Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi. Both players shared their insights on what it means to join one of the world's most successful football clubs, their personal growth journeys, and their goals for the future.

On City’s Target Player Profile

Manchester City’s scouting team is known for targeting players with a unique skill set, and Antoine Semenyo is no exception. Reflecting on the type of player City looks for, Semenyo stated: "City is looking for players who are powerful, quick, strong and clinical, and I believe this is the level I’m working towards. I still don’t think I’ve reached my peak and there’s a lot of learning ahead. Joining City is the best step for my development, with the best coaches and top players around me, I’m confident it will help take my game to the next level."

Resilience and Mental Strength

Marc Guéhi: Ready for the Next Step

For Marc Guéhi, joining Manchester City is an opportunity to further refine his game. Speaking candidly, he outlined his approach to the game: "To be honest, I don’t have any single standout attribute, but I’d say I’m well-rounded and balanced across the board. What I can bring is calmness, a level head, and the qualities of a strong teammate."

Rapid Improvement and Surrounding Support

Guéhi acknowledges the role that key mentors and his environment have played in his rapid rise in recent seasons. "I’m grateful to have good people around me who constantly push me. As they say, you’re a product of your environment, and I’m the result of having those individuals who support and challenge me every day. I’m thankful they’re in my life, helping me get better."

Honour and Drive to Improve

Reflecting on what it means to play for a club like Manchester City, Guéhi couldn’t help but express his pride. "It’s an incredible honour to play for a club of this stature. I’ve always been obsessed with getting better and constantly improving, and this feels like the perfect environment to do that. I’ve heard so much about the setup, the fans, the world-class players and the manager; it’s the right place for me to grow, while bringing my qualities to help everyone here succeed."

Developing Leadership Skills at Manchester City

While Guéhi’s leadership qualities have been noted by others, he’s focused on continuing his growth as a leader within the team. "I’m not entirely sure where it comes from, to be honest; it’s something others have noticed more than I have. I just try to be myself, and since getting those captaincy opportunities, I’ve worked hard to improve and refine those skills. Hopefully, here I can keep developing by learning from the other leaders in this squad."

