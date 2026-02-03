Arsenal vs Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final 2nd leg live time and streaming

Arsenal and Chelsea will face off at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final, with the Gunners holding a narrow 3-2 lead from the first leg at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal have been in exceptional form during the 2025-26 season, sitting atop the Premier League and progressing in the Champions League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup.

After a dramatic penalty win over Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals, Arsenal edged past Chelsea in the first leg, with goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi, despite a strong fightback from Chelsea’s Alejandro Garnacho.

Chelsea, under new manager Liam Rosenior, have found their rhythm, winning five consecutive matches, including a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over West Ham. However, they will need to overturn a tough record at the Emirates, where they’ve failed to beat Arsenal in their last 10 meetings, including three consecutive defeats at the stadium.

Arsenal are aiming to defend their slender lead and book a place in the final, while Chelsea seek to bounce back and make a dramatic comeback.

Arsenal Team news

Arsenal will be without Max Dowman, who is sidelined due to an ankle injury, while Bukayo Saka remains a doubt. Mikel Merino may miss the rest of the season with a foot issue.

In Saka's absence, Noni Madueke is likely to retain his spot on the right wing, partnering with Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Viktor Gyökeres in attack.

In midfield, Zubimendi and Declan Rice are expected to continue their roles at the base, and the defense could remain unchanged following the 4-0 victory over Leeds.

On the Chelsea side, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia, and Jamie Gittens are unlikely to feature due to injuries.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League knockout playoff draw schedule, live timings (IST) However, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Joao Pedro, and Reece James all came off the bench and played crucial roles in Chelsea’s comeback win against West Ham and are set to start for the Blues. Consequently, Malo Gusto, Benoit Badiashile, Jorrel Hato, and Alejandro Garnacho may be dropped to the bench.

Arsenal vs Chelsea EFL Cup semi-final Probable starting 11

Arsenal starting 11: Arrizabalaga; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Martinelli; Gyokeres

Chelsea starting 11: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Pedro; Delap

EFL Cup semi-final 2nd leg: Arsenal vs Chelsea live telecast and streaming details

When will the EFL Cup semi-final match between Arsenal and Chelsea be played?

The EFL Cup semi-final match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played on February 4 (according to IST).

What time will the EFL Cup semi-final match between Arsenal and Chelsea begin on February 4?

The EFL Cup semi-final match between Arsenal and Chelsea will start at 1:30 AM IST.

What will be the venue for the EFL Cup semi-final match between Arsenal and Chelsea?

The EFL Cup semi-final match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be hosted at the Emirates Stadium.

Where will the live telecast of the EFL Cup semi-final match between Arsenal and Chelsea be available in India?

The live telecast of the EFL Cup semi-final match between Arsenal and Chelsea will not be available in India.

Where will the live streaming of the EFL Cup semi-final match between Arsenal and Chelsea be available in India?

The live streaming of the EFL Cup semi-final match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.