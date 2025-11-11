Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / What is Pubalgia? Injury forcing Lamine Yamal to miss Spanish team matches

What is Pubalgia? Injury forcing Lamine Yamal to miss Spanish team matches

The federation clarified that it had only received a medical report late that night, recommending 7-10 days of rest.

Lamine Yamal has withdrawn from Spain;s national camp for the international break starting this week

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has pulled out of Spain’s latest squad after undergoing a medical procedure to treat pubalgia, a chronic groin injury. The decision has reignited tensions between Barcelona and the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) over the management of the 18-year-old’s fitness.
 
RFEF ‘Surprised and Dismayed’ by Yamal’s Treatment
 
In an official statement, the RFEF said it was caught off guard by the procedure:
 
“The Medical Services of the RFEF wish to express their surprise and discomfort after learning at 13:47 on Monday, November 10, that player Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure for the treatment of his pubic discomfort that same morning.”
 
 
The federation clarified that it had only received a medical report late that night, recommending 7–10 days of rest. As a result, Spain’s medical team decided to release Yamal from international duty “to prioritise his health and well-being.”

What Is Pubalgia?
 
Pubalgia is a groin-related injury caused by strain or tears in the soft tissue around the pelvic area. It’s common among athletes and can become a recurring issue if not managed properly.
 
Barcelona’s medical staff reportedly wanted to address the issue now to avoid long-term setbacks, insisting that Yamal rest instead of joining the national squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey. 
 
Barcelona Furious Over Spain’s Handling of Yamal
 
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick had previously voiced frustration with Spain’s use of Yamal during September’s international window.
 
“He went with the national team in pain and did not train. They gave him painkillers to play,” Flick said. “They had at least a three-goal lead in every match, and he still played over 70 minutes. That is not taking care of the player.”
 
While RFEF officials defended their medical handling, Flick doubled down on protecting his player, stressing the need for better coordination between clubs and national teams.
 
Yamal’s Recent Form and Spain’s World Cup Push
 
Before the withdrawal, Yamal had been in electric form for Barcelona, scoring in three straight matches and playing full 90-minute games in three of his last four appearances.
 
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente had described him as “fit and ready” before the incident and had planned to feature him in key qualifiers.
 
Despite the controversy, Spain remain poised to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup with a win over Georgia. Yamal is still expected to be part of the squad heading to the United States, Canada, and Mexico next summer, once fully recovered.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

