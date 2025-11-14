Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Ronaldo sent off as Ireland stun Portugal 2-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Ronaldo sent off as Ireland stun Portugal 2-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

The dismissal guarantees Ronaldo will miss Portugal's final qualifier against Armenia and could face a three-match suspension for violent conduct.

Cristiano Ronaldo sent off against Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo sent off against Ireland

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a night to forget as the Republic of Ireland produced a stunning 2-0 win over Portugal, keeping their World Cup qualifying hopes alive. The 40-year-old captain received a straight red card just after the hour mark for elbowing defender Dara O’Shea off the ball, leaving his side a man down at the Aviva Stadium.
 
Ireland, however, were already in control thanks to a brilliant first-half brace from Troy Parrott, whose goals laid the foundation for a memorable upset over the world’s fifth-ranked team. A repeat performance against Hungary in Budapest on Sunday would seal second place in Group F for Ireland and keep their qualification dreams alive.
 
 
Parrott’s Double Sinks Portugal Early
 
Despite Ronaldo getting several early looks at goal, Portugal could not capitalise. Ireland’s pressure grew, and in the 17th minute, Liam Scales nodded a Josh Cullen delivery across goal for Parrott to tap in from close range.
 
Portugal responded with attempts from João Félix and Diogo Dalot, but Ireland struck again on the brink of half-time. Parrott latched onto O’Shea’s long ball, cut inside, and beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa at the near post to make it 2-0. 

Red Card Drama and Tactical Battle
 
Portugal dominated possession after the break, but their comeback hopes faded when referee Glenn Nyberg upgraded Ronaldo’s yellow card to a red after consulting the pitch-side monitor. A brief exchange between Ronaldo and Irish manager Heimir Hallgrímsson ended in a handshake, but the damage was done. 
 
The dismissal guarantees Ronaldo will miss Portugal’s final qualifier against Armenia and could face a three-match suspension for violent conduct, potentially ruling him out of Portugal’s opening World Cup group games if they qualify as group toppers.
 
Reactions: Ronaldo’s Frustration, Coaches' Views
 
Hallgrímsson later hinted he may have unsettled Ronaldo mentally, saying the star “complimented” him for pressuring the referee. Portugal coach Roberto Martínez defended his captain, calling the decision “harsh” and insisting the incident looked worse than it was.
 
Elsewhere in Europe: France, Norway, and African Playoffs
 
France booked their eighth straight World Cup appearance with a dominant 4-0 win over Ukraine featuring a Kylian Mbappé brace. Norway edged closer to qualification with a 4-1 victory over Estonia as Erling Haaland and Alexander Sørloth scored twice each.
 
In the African playoffs, Nigeria needed extra time to beat Gabon 4-1, while DR Congo stunned Cameroon 1-0 with a dramatic late winner from captain Chancel Mbemba.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

