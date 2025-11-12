Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Man United sued for £1m over ex-player's spinal injury and lost earnings

According to the case filed at London's High Court, Tuanzebe alleges that Manchester United failed to manage stress fractures in his spine correctly.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has launched a lawsuit against the club, claiming their handling of a spinal injury hindered his ability to play “without restriction or impediment.” Now 27 and currently with Burnley, Tuanzebe is reportedly seeking over £1 million ($1.3 million) in lost career earnings. Once hailed as one of United’s brightest academy talents, his career trajectory has been repeatedly hampered by injuries.
 
Allegations of Clinical Negligence
 
According to the case filed at London’s High Court, Tuanzebe alleges that Manchester United failed to manage stress fractures in his spine correctly. “Appropriate treatment plans would, on the balance of probabilities, have resulted in the claimant avoiding the pain and discomfort… and would have resulted in him being able to play professional football at elite level without restriction or impediment,” the lawsuit claims.
 
 
The injuries began with a left-sided pars fracture in January 2020, which worsened over time, eventually leading to chronic issues. Tuanzebe asserts that he was not referred to a specialist sports spinal surgeon and returned to Premier League 2 matches far too soon, causing further damage. 

Early Promise and Unfulfilled Potential
 
Tuanzebe, born in the Democratic Republic of Congo but raised in Greater Manchester, joined United’s academy at age eight. He quickly rose through the ranks, earning accolades like Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year in 2015 and captaining the Under-18s as a first-year scholar—an achievement last accomplished by Gary Neville. By January 2017, he had made his senior debut and later captained the first team in a Carabao Cup tie at just 21.
 
Despite his early promise, injuries limited his opportunities. Successive loans to clubs including Aston Villa, Napoli, and Stoke City followed, but he never made a sustained impact. United eventually released him in 2023, after which he joined Ipswich Town before moving to Burnley.
 
Looking Ahead
 
Tuanzebe missed the first six games of Burnley’s 2025-26 Premier League campaign but has since started each of the last five matches. If he can maintain fitness, he still has the potential to establish himself as a reliable Premier League defender. Meanwhile, the lawsuit against Manchester United will determine whether the club compensates him for the career setbacks caused by alleged mismanagement of his injury.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

